‘How Are You?’: Pope Francis Has Called Gaza’s Parish Every Night since October 9

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Since October 9, 2023, Pope Francis has called Gaza’s Holy Family Parish every evening, a gesture of solidarity for the 600 people seeking refuge there.

Pope Francis has been calling Gaza’s Holy Family Parish every evening since October 9, 2023, according to Vatican News.

The Pope’s nightly calls, which reportedly take place at 7 pm, aim to “provide a moment of warmth and connection,” according to the official news portal of the Holy See.

The parish currently shelters over 600 people, including both Christians and Muslims, in its church and school, providing refuge from the devastation in the Gaza Strip.

During these brief conversations, the Pope inquires about their well-being and daily lives, asking simple questions like, “How are you?” and “What did you eat?”

On January 15, his call coincided with celebrations marking the start of a ceasefire, lifting the oppressive fear and violence that had gripped the area for over 15 months.

At the end of Wednesday’s General Audience, Pope Francis reflected on his recent calls to the parish, remarking, “They’re happy. They ate lentils… and we must pray for peace.”

According to Vatican News, during one of his calls, Pope Francis learned that the parish community had enjoyed chicken wings.

“Tonight, the entire community had chicken—chicken wings!” Father Yusuf, the parish priest, told the Pope.

The exchange was filled with warmth and humor, as Father Yusuf greeted the Pope enthusiastically: “Good evening, Holy Father!”

Children and families gathered around the phone to speak with the Pope. A doctor greeted him in Arabic, saying, “Assalamu alaykum,” to which Pope Francis replied in Arabic, “Alaykum Assalam”.

Waving to the children, Pope Francis concluded the call by making the sign of the cross, saying, “Muchas gracias, grazie tante,” and offering his blessings.

The nightly calls, which last only a few minutes, have provided a vital sense of connection for the parish community, Vatican News noted.

Pope Francis has gradually escalated his condemnation of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Earlier in January, he described the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave as both “very serious and shameful,” according to remarks conveyed by an aide during his annual address to diplomats.

“We cannot in any way accept the bombing of civilians,” the address read. “We cannot accept that children are freezing to death because hospitals have been destroyed or a country’s energy network has been hit”.

Last November, he also suggested that the international community should inquire whether the Israeli military campaign constitutes genocide of the Palestinian people.

Pope Francis’ remarks were met with harsh criticism by Israeli officials, who openly accused him of antisemitism.

