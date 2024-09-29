‘One Million Running’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 359

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli military said that more than a million Israelis were “running toward bomb shelters” after the Lebanese group Hezbollah fired rockets toward Haifa and areas in the north.

The Israel Broadcasting Corporation reported that only one rocket fired from Lebanon was intercepted, but sirens were activated in large areas for fear of interceptor fragments falling.

For its part, the Lebanese resistance reported that it had carried out several operations throughout the day targeting northern Israeli settlements, the city of Safad, among other regions.

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday, 29-09-2024, bombarded the Ovik camp with a barrage of Fadi-1 missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at dawn on Sunday 29-09-2024, targeted enemy soldiers’ movements in the Manara settlement.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 13:00 on Sunday 29-09-2024, bombarded the settlement of Sa’ar with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday 29-09-2024, bombarded the occupied city of Safad with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday 29-09-2024, bombarded the Rosh Pinna settlement with a rocket barrage.

🚨 Numerous explosions were reported throughout the Haifa area. According to preliminary sources, a number of rockets made impact. pic.twitter.com/Qrio1CMsVo — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 29, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday 29-09-2024, bombarded the Sonobar settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted it on Sunday 29-09-2024 with artillery shells and achieved direct hits.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday 29-09-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Aliatakim camp, targeting the positions and stability of its officers and soldiers and hitting their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday 29-9-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in the settlement of Shtula with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday 29/09/2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with artillery shells, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the Zevulun military base with barrages of rockets.”

