Hundreds of Palestinians Killed as Israeli Army Resumes Genocidal Assault

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed as the Israeli Army resumes its genocidal assault on Gaza, worsening the humanitarian crisis.

Israeli occupation forces resumed their relentless assault on the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Tuesday morning, following a two-month ceasefire.

The renewed aggression, which began on October 7, 2023, has resulted in widespread devastation across Gaza. The ceasefire, brokered through US, Qatari, and Egyptian mediation, had held since January 19, 2025, but tensions erupted once again due to Israel’s refusal to extend the truce.

The Israeli military has intensified its bombardment, targeting residential areas, displacement camps, and strategic locations in Gaza. According to medical sources, the death toll has now reached 232, with the majority concentrated in southern Gaza, including Rafah and Khan Younis.

صعوبات كبيرة في نقل الشهداء والمصابين في قطاع غزة إثر غارات الاحتلال pic.twitter.com/lqqeGp0GnQ — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) March 18, 2025

The Israeli occupation army launched a wave of airstrikes across the region, causing extensive damage to infrastructure, homes, and civilian shelters.

The toll of Palestinian lives continues to climb as Israeli tanks shell the southern and eastern parts of Rafah, and airstrikes ravage the already decimated neighborhoods in Khan Younis. The ongoing attacks have resulted in numerous casualties, with many injured and forced to flee their homes in search of shelter.

Back to Genocide

The Israeli military has justified its offensive by claiming the need to target Hamas after the group’s rejection of US proposals to extend the first phase of the ceasefire, as opposed to following the original agreement. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have both claimed that the escalation comes in response to Hamas’ refusal to release Israeli detainees.

As the Israeli military continues its aerial and artillery bombardment, ground forces have been mobilized in anticipation of an expanded operation, Israeli media reports.

Israeli airstrikes have focused heavily on refugee camps in Khan Younis and Gaza City, with some of the most intense strikes taking place near the border with Egypt. The local population has been subjected to extreme violence, with medics struggling to cope with the growing number of casualties amidst the continuous bombardment, local media reports.

تغطية صحفية: تكدس الشهداء جراء مجازر الاحتلال في خانيونس pic.twitter.com/d5HKgfWXKC — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) March 18, 2025

Palestinian Resistance

Hamas has firmly placed the blame for the ongoing massacres on Netanyahu and the Israeli occupation, condemning the escalation as part of a broader genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people. The group has called on Arab and international organizations to urgently intervene and end the siege on Gaza, emphasizing the need for unity and support in the face of Israeli war crimes.

The Islamic Jihad movement has also condemned Israel’s decision to renew the offensive, calling it a deliberate attempt to continue the mass killings and crimes against the Palestinian population. The group reiterated that this escalation will not break the will of the resistance and vowed to continue its struggle against the Israeli occupation.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) described Israel’s actions as part of a premeditated genocidal war against Gaza’s civilian population. They have urged the international community to act immediately and halt the ongoing massacre.

As the situation in Gaza worsens, calls for international intervention to end Israel’s war crimes and the ongoing genocide grow louder, with the global community under increasing pressure to hold Israel accountable for its actions.

(PC, Palestinian Media, Israeli Media)