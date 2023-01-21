ICJ Confirms It Received UN Request for Legal Opinion on Israeli Occupation

The International Court of Justice confirmed on Friday that it officially received a request from the United Nations General Assembly to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s Occupation of the Palestinian Territories, Reuters news agency reported.

The ICJ is expected to draw up a list of states and organizations that will be able to file written statements, but the press release gave no further information about a timeline for that process.

In previous advisory opinions, the Court also scheduled hearings, but it is likely to take at least several months before they can be scheduled.

The Hague-based ICJ, also known as the World Court, is the top UN Court dealing with disputes between states. Its rulings are binding, though the ICJ has no power to enforce them.

In a move condemned by Israel and welcomed by Palestinians, the General Assembly asked the ICJ, last month, to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s “occupation, settlement and annexation … including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character, and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem, and from its adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures.”

