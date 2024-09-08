‘If I Don’t Win this Election, Israel is Doomed’ – Donald Trump 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“I better win, I better win, or you’re going to have problems like we’ve never had. We may have no country left.”

US Presidential candidate Donald Trump has vowed that if he does not win the upcoming election, “Israel is doomed.”

“If I don’t win this election, Israel, with comrade Kamala Harris at the helm of the United States, is doomed. Israel is doomed,” Trump told an election rally in Wisconsin on Saturday.

He stated, “Israel will be gone. One year, two years. Israel will no longer exist.”

Acknowledging that it was a “tough statement,” Trump said “I better win, I better win, or you’re going to have problems like we’ve never had. We may have no country left. It may be our last election.”

He said he “hates to be right” but “if you look at the record, it’s true, Trump is always right.”

The former president also said he would “end the chaos in the Middle East” and “prevent World War III,” claiming “I am the only one who can do it.”

Trump and Harris are gearing up for their first presidential debate in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

‘Defend Israel’

Last month, Trump told a ‘Fighting Antisemitism’ event in New Jersey that “I’m the candidate of those who want to defend Western Civilization, defend Israel and defend the United States of America.”

He also said that when I’m back in the Oval Office I will support Israel’s right to win its war on terror, they have a right to win the war and I will give Israel the support that it needs to win,” adding “but I do want them to win fast, wouldn’t it be nice if they could win fast and we have to let them win fast.”

Ongoing Genocide

Israel has flouted a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire and has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Tel Aviv is currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, due to its ongoing devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,939 Palestinians have been killed, to date, have been killed, and and 94,616, wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the enclave.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Largest Displacement

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

Israel’s aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)