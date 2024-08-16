‘Defend Israel’ – Trump Questions Strength of Israel Lobby in US (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“When I’m back in the Oval Office I will support Israel’s right to win its war on terror, they have a right to win the war and I will give Israel the support that it needs to win.”

American Presidential candidate Donald Trump has questioned the current strength of the Israeli lobby in the United States, saying a politician who said anything bad about Israel “15 years ago” would be “finished.”

“Today, it’s almost like what happened?” he said at a ‘Fighting Antisemitism’ event in New Jersey on Thursday.

He went on to accuse Senate Majority Leader and the highest-ranking Jewish politician in the US, Chuck Schumer, of being ‘a Palestinian’ for criticizing Israeli policy in Gaza.

“What happened to Schumer, what happened to all these people? Schumer is like a Palestinian,” he said.

Trump also accused the Democrats of having “imported” from all over the world the “radical Marxist left and the sympathizers of the radical Islamic Terror.”

“The toxic poison of anti-Semitism now courses through the veins of (the) radical Democrat Party,” he said.

‘Right to Win War’

Trump criticized Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris for “being forced to meet” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his US visit last month.

“She just wanted to get out of the room, you can’t have that,” he said, adding “She’ll let Israel go.”

The former president, who last month urged Netanyahu to end the war in Gaza “quickly” also said it was “amazing how it (Israel) can defend itself.”

He also stated, “I’m the candidate of those who want to defend Western Civilization, defend Israel and defend the United States of America.”

Trump also criticized the US government’s calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying “From the start, Harris has worked to tie Israel’s hand behind its back, demanding an immediate ceasefire, always demanding ceasefire.”

He added it “would only give Hamas time to regroup and launch a new October 7 style attack.”

Trump further said “when I’m back in the Oval Office I will support Israel’s right to win its war on terror, they have a right to win the war and I will give Israel the support that it needs to win,” adding “but I do want them to win fast wouldn’t it be nice if they could win fast and we have to let them win fast.”

"The radical Marxist left and sympathizers of radical Islamic terror, imported by Democrats, are united in their hatred of America and Israel". Presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized his opponent, Kamala Harris, for not meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu,… pic.twitter.com/mRNX5mH45E — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 16, 2024

‘Deport Hamas Supporters’

He also said he would deport “foreign jihad sympathizers” and “Hamas supporters will be gone.”

“If you want to eliminate Israel then we don’t want you in our country, we really don’t want you in our country,” Trump added.

He said as president, “I will once again stand with the state of Israel, I will protect (the) American Jewish community, I will put America first, I will keep

America safe and I will defend Judeo-Christian civilization from the barbarian savages and the left-wing extremists who want to destroy it.”

He added: “Together we will confront the forces of anti-Semitism and we will win.”

Trump earlier launched the Jewish Voices for Trump coalition which according to its website is aimed at “standing up to radical antisemitism, championing Jewish heritage, defending our allies in Israel, and supporting President Trump’s campaign to retake the White House.”

(PC, MEMO)