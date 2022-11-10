Turkiye Rejects Israeli Request to Deport Hamas Leaders

Turkiye has rejected Israel’s request to deport Hamas leaders living in the country, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question from MPs, Cavusoglu said Turkiye does not view Hamas as a terror group and refused to expel the movement’s members.

“We did not satisfy any [Israeli] request on Hamas, because we do not perceive Hamas as a terror group,” Cavusoglu said.

“We are always leading efforts to unify them with Fatah,” he added, referring to Hamas’ political rival, which dominates the Palestinian Authority (PA).

In October, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to expel Hamas leaders living in the country during a visit to Ankara.

Since 2020, Israeli officials have demanded Turkiye take concrete measures to address the presence of Hamas leaders in the country.

