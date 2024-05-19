‘In a Joint Operation’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 226

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The new strategy of the Resistance seems to be partly predicated on joint operations conducted between the various Resistance groups.

As was the case in the last few days, today’s operations also included joint attacks coordinated between Al-Qassam Brigades and the Al-Quds Brigades.

Though such cooperation has taken place since the start of the war, their nature and frequency have increased since the latest Israeli attacks on Jabaliya, Zaytoun, Nuseirat and Rafah.

This explains the overlaps between the statements below, issued by both groups and conveyed through their Telegram channels.

What Palestinians, and their regional allies refer to as ‘Unity of the Square’ is now being carried out in Gaza on a daily basis.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded the enemy forces stationed inside the Rafah land crossing in the southern Gaza Strip with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava 4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell next to the Martyr Imad Aqel Mosque in Jabaliya Camp in the northern Gaza Strip. “In joint operations between the fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades and Saraya Al-Quds in the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip, the fighters clashed with a special Zionist force that had taken cover behind the Martyr Imad Aqel Mosque, resulting in deaths and injuries among its members. They also eliminated another force on Albanian Street and detonated an explosive device on a Zionist Merkava tank on Ajrama Street.”

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the advancement axis east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip. — Translation notes:

0:33 – The entry of a Zionist infantry force inside a house and the detonation of an anti-personnel… pic.twitter.com/IwhUg8C07r — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 19, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“In cooperation with the Al-Qassam Brigades, we bombed the operations command headquarters east of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip with several mortar shells. “Our fighters engaged a Zionist foot patrol with machine guns on Al-Tarans Street in Jabaliya camp, confirming that they caused the members of the patrol to be killed or injured. “Our fighters successfully detonated a Barq-shock explosive device on a Merkava 4 tank near the Tamraz station in Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip today at dawn. “Saraya Al-Quds bombarded the Sderot settlement with a barrage of rockets in response to the enemy’s crimes against our people. “We are engaged in fierce clashes with machine guns and anti-tank shells against Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles in the advancement axis east and southeast of Rafah city. “We bombarded with a barrage of regular 60-caliber mortar shells, the military gatherings and vehicles infiltrating Al-Salam neighborhood, east of Rafah. “We targeted enemy military gatherings and vehicles invading the Al-Salam neighborhood east of Rafah with a barrage of heavy-caliber mortar shells. “We bombarded a gathering of enemy vehicles behind Talib Pharmacy on Al-Ternis Street in Jabaliya Camp with a barrage of mortar shells. “Saraya Al-Quds targets enemy gatherings with a number of Ababil explosive projectiles.

This video, published by the Al-Qassam Brigades military media, shows the sniping of an Israeli soldier on the Netzarim axis south of Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City. Translation notes: 0:18 – "Okay, depend on Allah."

0:21 – "They're walking to the right of the palm… pic.twitter.com/iShgYI40G0 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 19, 2024

“We bombed a gathering of enemy vehicles and soldiers east of Jabaliya camp with a barrage of mortar shells. “In a joint operation between Saraya Al-Quds and Al-Qassam Brigades, our fighters were able to clash with a special Zionist force holed up behind the Martyr Imad Aqel Mosque in the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in the death and injury of its members. “Once again, in another joint operation between Saraya Al-Quds and Al-Qassam Brigades, the fighters targeted a Merkava tank and clashed with an infantry force next to the targeted vehicle, killing and wounding its members. “Our fighters are engaged in violent clashes with the vehicles and soldiers of the Zionist enemy with various weapons in the Jabaliya axis of advancement in the northern Gaza Strip. “Together with Al-Qassam Brigades, we blew up a “Merkava” tank with explosive devices on Al-Ajarma Street in the Jabaliya refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip. “We, in conjunction with Al-Qassam Brigades, eliminated a special Zionist force on Al-Albani Street in the Jabaliya Camp in the northern Gaza Strip.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Al-Rahib site with artillery shells. “After precise surveillance and monitoring of Israeli enemy forces at the Malikiya site, and upon the entry of a Hummer military jeep, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted it with a guided missile, hitting it directly, destroying it, and causing its crew to be killed or wounded. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Ramtha site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the newly installed espionage equipment at the Ramia site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly and destroying it. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Jal Al-Alam site with artillery shells, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the espionage equipment at the Malikiyah site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the new espionage equipment raised on a crane at the Malikiyah site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly and destroying it. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, after careful monitoring and surveillance of the borders in the Metulla area and upon the arrival of three israeli enemy soldiers and their entry into their border position opposite of Al-Khiam Airport, targeted them with a guided missile, hitting them and inflicting deaths and injuries among them. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the headquarters of the reconnaissance company from Battalion 6551 of Brigade 551 Paratroopers Reserve (elite force) in the Metulla settlement, achieving direct hits, leaving several enemy soldiers killed and injured.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)