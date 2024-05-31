‘In Response to These Crimes’ – Ansarallah Targets USS Eisenhower in Red Sea

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

After a brief withdrawal from the Red Sea in April, the aircraft carrier reportedly returned earlier this month to intercept Yemen’s pro-Palestine operations.

The Yemeni armed forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, announced on Friday that they targeted the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier in the Red Sea in retaliation for US-UK airstrikes on Yemen, which resulted in numerous casualties the previous day.

“In response to these crimes … the missile force and the naval force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a joint military operation targeting the American aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea,” the movement’s military spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said.

“The operation was carried out with a number of winged and ballistic missiles, and the hit was accurate and direct,” he added.

The USS Eisenhower had been deployed to the region on October 13, six days after the military operation carried out by the Palestinian Resistance in southern Israel and the subsequent war on Gaza.

After a brief withdrawal from the Red Sea in April, the aircraft carrier reportedly returned earlier this month to intercept Yemen’s pro-Palestine operations targeting Israeli-linked vessels and ships headed to Israeli ports.

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

Red Sea pic.twitter.com/eBzt9eiYR3 — Ahmed Jahaf احمد جحاف (@A7medJa7af) May 31, 2024

US-UK Strikes

On May 30, US and UK warplanes launched intense airstrikes on several Yemeni provinces, destroying civilian infrastructure and killing dozens.

According to the Yemeni Al Masirah TV, 16 people were killed and 41 others injured due to US and British strikes on Hodeidah city in western Yemen.

Abdulmalik al-Houthi, the group’s leader, stated, “This brutal aggression against Yemen is a punishment for its support of Gaza.”

The airstrikes followed the downing of a US MQ-9 Reaper drone by Yemeni armed forces two days earlier, marking the sixth such incident since November.

Ten Ships

The Ansarallah announced on Thursday that they targeted ten ships affiliated with the US, UK, and Israel in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, Mediterranean Sea, and the Indian Ocean.

According to al-Houthi, during the current week alone, the Yemeni forces carried out 27 ballistic and winged missile operations, along with drone strikes.

Al-Houthi explained that operations targeted ships linked to Israeli, US, and UK interests, as well as ships belonging to companies violating the ban on entering ports in Israel, without disclosing their names.

The Ansarallah leader added that since November, the total number of ships targeted in support operations for Gaza has reached 129.

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced the targeting of the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier using several cruise and ballistic missiles, in response to the American-British aggression on Yemen. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/JEIXs2KyOK pic.twitter.com/DC2l9lBq9G — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 31, 2024

Fourth Stage

Starting in November, Ansarallah has joined other Arab Resistance groups in targeting Israel amid a bloody Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip.

The other groups include Lebanon’s Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq and, as of late, the Islamic Resistance in Bahrain.

The Ansarallah’s position was directly linked to Israel’s policy of starving Palestinians in Gaza. But instead of demanding an end to the Israeli siege on Gaza, the US began attacking Ansarallah positions in Yemen, killing and wounding many.

Earlier this month, the group announced that it launched its “fourth stage of escalation” against Israel until the Israeli war ends and the Gaza siege is lifted.

Saree said in a statement at the time that Ansarallah members “will target all ships headed to Israeli ports in any area we reach regardless of their nationality and destination.”

Furthermore, “the Yemeni group will impose comprehensive sanctions on all ships that belong to companies that are linked to Israeli ports, shall Israel carry out a ground invasion of Rafah,” according to Saree.

Earlier this year, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,224 Palestinians have been killed, and 81,777 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)