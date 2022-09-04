Israel to Approve 3,412 New Settlement Units in Jerusalem

The Israeli occupation’s Planning and Building Committee is considering the approval of two settlement plans in Jerusalem, comprising a total of 3,412 housing units, the PLO’s Colonization & Wall Resistance Commission said on Sunday.

Muayyad Shaaban, the Head of the Commission, said in a press statement that the two plans, named TPS YOSH 420-4-7 and TPS YOSH 420-4-10, will approve the construction of around 3,412 new settlement housing units.

The units will be built on an area estimated at 2,100 dunums on the eastern outskirts of occupied Jerusalem.

Shaaban pointed out that the approval of these two plans would expose about 2,000 Palestinians living in small Bedouin communities in this area to the risk of forced displacement, which amounts to a war crime.

‘‘The two plans would link all settlements in the eastern region and outside the boundaries of the Jerusalem municipality with the settlements within the municipal boundaries, thus transforming Palestinian villages into enclaves besieged by settlements,’’ Shaaban said.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)