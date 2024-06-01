Indonesia Ready to Deploy Peacekeeping Forces to Gaza – President-Elect Prabowo

Prabowo, who will officially assume the presidency in October, also called for a thorough investigation into recent events in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto announced on Saturday that his country is prepared to deploy peacekeeping forces to enforce a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, if necessary, Reuters news agency reported.

“When needed and when requested by the UN, we are prepared to contribute significant peacekeeping forces to maintain and monitor this prospective ceasefire as well as providing protection and security to all parties and to all sides,” Prabowo said.

In his address at the Shangri-La Forum, Asia’s premier security conference held in Singapore, Prabowo praised US President Joe Biden’s recent proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, calling it “a step in the right direction.”

The Shangri-La Dialogue Forum, officially known as the Asia Security and Defense Forum, is being held over three days in Singapore.

This 21st edition of the forum brings together military leaders, defense ministers, and heads of state from countries bordering the Indian and Pacific Oceans, as well as from Europe. The forum was first held in 2002.

Receiving the Wounded

Prabowo, who will officially assume the presidency in October, also called for a thorough investigation into recent events in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, particularly the incident referred to as the “Khiam Massacre,” where dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured in an attack on an Israeli refugee camp.

He further emphasized Indonesia’s readiness to receive and treat up to a thousand wounded Palestinians from Gaza.

The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, run by an Indonesian NGO, was forced to close in November due to a brutal Israeli attack, which left it in ruins.

Munir al-Bursh, director-general of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, told Al Jazeera at the time: “We are in shock and horrified at the scenes left by Israeli forces at the Indonesian Hospital.”

Israeli tanks and snipers had laid siege to the hospital in Beit Layha, in northern Gaza, for days, before targeting its main generator and raiding it in the early hours of November 24, shortly before a brief truce between the Israeli government and the Palestinian Resistance came into effect.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,379 Palestinians have been killed, and 82,407 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)