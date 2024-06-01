GAZA LIVE BLOG: One More Journalist Killed | EU: Avoid Double Standards | Hezbollah Intensifies Attacks – Day 239

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian journalist Ola Al-Dahdouh was killed when the Israeli army bombed her house on Al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City at dawn on Saturday. EU Policy Chief, Josep Borrell, said that double standards on the situation in Gaza and the ICJ decision should be avoided. The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has intensified its attacks, targeting military sites in northern Israel. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,379 Palestinians have been killed, and 82,407 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Saturday, June 1, 2:00 pm (GMT +2)

CHANNEL 12 (citing Israeli security source): We warn against Netanyahu bringing Ben Gvir into the war council. Ben Gvir is irresponsible and it is not possible to talk about confidential matters in front of him because he leaks everything.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We blew up an Israeli vehicle with a high-explosive barrel bomb in the Al-Taqadum axis in the vicinity of the Umm Raed area, east of Rafah.

HEZBOLLAH: We shot down, with appropriate weapons, an Israeli Hermes 900 drone over Lebanese territory.

LAPID: There is a deal on the table that must be implemented.

ABU HAMZA: Freedom is near for our brave prisoners. We tell the enemy that the only way to recover the prisoners is to withdraw from Gaza, stop the aggression, and go for an exchange deal.

Saturday, June 1, 1:00 pm (GMT +2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 36,379 Palestinians have been killed, and 82,407 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

KIRYAT SHMONA MUNICIPALITY: The municipality of the Kiryat Shmona settlement reported severe damage to infrastructure, buildings and cars, but no casualties, as a result of the recent bombing from Lebanon.

NETANYAHU’S OFFICE: There will be no ceasefire until Hamas is destroyed.

ISLAMIC JIHAD: We look with suspicion at what the American President proposed, which suggests that the American administration has changed its position. It is still clear that the American administration is completely biased towards the Zionist entity, covering up its crimes and participating in the aggression

Saturday, June 1, 12:00 pm (GMT +2)

HEZBOLLAH: A building where Israeli army soldiers stationed in the Shomera settlement were targeted with missiles.

KAN: A commercial center in Kiryat Shmona was damaged as a result of a heavy missile.

AP: 36 people from the Gaza Strip have died in Israeli detention centers since October 7.

SAUDI NEWS AGENCY: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a call from his American counterpart, Anthony Blinken, to discuss what President Joe Biden announced regarding the exchange deal.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli interceptor missiles exploded in the airspace of the towns of Mays al-Jabal and Houla in southern Lebanon.

JORDANIAN FM: We support efforts to reach an exchange deal.

Saturday, June 1, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

PRCS: the number of PRCS workers killed in Gaza has risen to 33, 19 of whom were killed while performing their humanitarian duty.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens were sounding in Shtoula and Natua in Upper Galilee as a result of the launching of rocket shells from Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: We carried out a drone attack on a gathering of Israeli occupation army officers and soldiers from the armored faction north of Yiftah Barracks.

ALI BAGHERI KANI: We must work to resist the military machine that is killing the Palestinian people. Victory is not far away, and we will pray in Jerusalem soon.

INDONESIAN PRESIDENT: US President Joe Biden’s proposal regarding a ceasefire in Gaza is an important step forward.

Saturday, June 1, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards an Israeli position in the Upper Galilee.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted Al-Baghdadi’s Israeli position with missile weapons and achieved a direct hit.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Mount Hermon, Al-Malikiyah, Dishon and Jephthah in the Galilee on suspicion of infiltration.

Saturday, June 1, 08:30 am (GMT +2)

AL-AQSA TV: Journalist Ola Al-Dahdouh was killed when the Israeli army bombed her house in Al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City at dawn today.

Saturday, June 1, 07:30 am (GMT +2)

EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF:

Double standards on the situation in Gaza and the ICJ decision should be avoided. There are questions we need to answer about Ukraine, Gaza and the question of respecting international laws. Clearly, international humanitarian law is no longer sufficiently respected.

(The Palestine Chronicle)