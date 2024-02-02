Israel is Going ‘Too Far’ – Most Americans Do Not Approve of Israel’s War on Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Most Americans think that Israel’s war on Gaza has “gone too far,” according to a new AP-NORC poll published on Friday.

Among American adults, 50 percent said they believe that Israel’s actions in Gaza had “gone too far”, compared to 40 percent in November.

“Two-thirds of US adults disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling the conflict,” the poll found.

The numbers are even more astonishing among young Democrats. According to the poll, “seventy-two percent of Democrats aged 18-44 disapprove” of Biden’s conduct.

Nearly 40 percent of Americans think that the US is too supportive of Israel in its war on Gaza, while about half of US adults are “extremely or very concerned” that the war “will lead to a broader conflict in the Middle East”.

An Economist/YouGov poll published in January indicated that a growing number of young Americans think Israel’s assault on Gaza constitutes genocide.

49 percent held this opinion compared to a little more than one-third of the general public.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,131 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,287 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)