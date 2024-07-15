‘Insufficient for War Needs’ – Israeli Army Admits Shortage of Tanks, Ammunition

The Israeli army acknowledged on Monday that it is facing a shortage of tanks and ammunition amid its ongoing genocidal war in the Gaza Strip

The Anadolu news agency cited the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth as saying that the army informed Israel’s Supreme Court that many of its tanks were damaged during the Gaza war and that its ammunition supplies were running low.

This admission came in response to a petition demanding the inclusion of female soldiers in the army’s Armored Corps.

Citing the court filing, the newspaper reported, “The number of operational tanks in the corps is insufficient for the war needs and for conducting experiments on the deployment of women.”

The report also noted that Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has decided to postpone the integration of women into combat roles until November 2025 due to the severe shortage.

Military figures indicate that at least 682 Israeli soldiers have been killed and over 4,100 injured since the Gaza conflict erupted on October 7, 2023.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,584 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,881 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)