By Palestine Chronicle Staff

With water supplies dwindling in Gaza, Israel’s actions have led to severe shortages, leaving residents with only a fraction of the water needed for survival.

The Water Authority in Gaza announced on Monday that the quantities of water purchased from the Israeli company Mekorot totaled 13.8 million cubic meters during 2024, at a financial cost exceeding 54 million shekels ($14.8 million).

According to the authority, water supplies have dropped significantly since October 2023, decreasing from 18.5 million cubic meters to 13.8 million cubic meters, reported Al Mayadeen. This reduction is described as part of the occupation’s punitive measures and its use of water as a weapon in its ongoing aggression.

Repair of Infrastructure

Efforts are underway to distribute the limited water supply to Gaza’s northern, central, and southern regions to provide potable water for its population.

The authority is also working to repair, maintain, and rehabilitate damaged water infrastructure, including lines, reservoirs, and desalination stations. Additionally, they are striving to secure the necessary fuel to operate these facilities’ inaccessible areas to maintain water pumping operations, the Al Mayadeen report added.

Before October 2023, Gaza’s water supply was already inadequate for its 2.3 million residents.

Since the ongoing Israeli war began in October 2023, the United Nations estimates that the average Gaza resident now survives on just three liters of water per day for all needs—well below the emergency standard of 15 liters, reported Al Mayadeen.

Over 700 Wells Destroyed

Israel has destroyed over 700 wells and desalination plants, drastically reducing Gaza’s water availability. In addition, Israel has forced the shutdown of all five wastewater treatment plants and most of the 65 sewage pumping stations due to a lack of fuel and electricity required to operate these essential services.

In December, a Human Rights Watch report concluded that Israel’s deliberate obstruction of the Palestinian population’s access to water in Gaza amounts to an “act of genocide.”

The report cites figures by the World Health Organization (WHO) that indicate that a person needs between 50 and 100 liters of water per day to ensure that their “most basic needs are met.” In protracted emergency situations, the minimum amount of water required is 15 liters of water per person per day for drinking and washing.

“Yet, between October 2023 and September 2024, Israeli authorities’ actions have deprived the majority of the more than 2 million Palestinians living in Gaza of access to even that bare minimum amount of water, which has contributed to death and widespread disease,” said the HRW report.

‘War Crime’

For many in Gaza, much or all of the water they have had access to is not suitable for drinking.

International humanitarian law (IHL) requires Israel, as the occupying power in Gaza, to provide for the welfare of the occupied population and ensure that the needs of the civilian population are provided for, according to the HRW report.

When done deliberately, the destruction of objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population (OIS), including water and sanitation infrastructure, “may amount to a war crime.”

(PC, Al Mayadeen)