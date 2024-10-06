Iran Ready to Confront Netanyahu, Regional Threats – IRGC Navy Commander

The Rear Admiral reportedly condemned Netanyahu’s regime for escalating tensions in the region through acts of aggression and terrorism in Gaza and Lebanon.

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, reaffirmed the readiness of Iran’s armed forces to confront any potential threats, including those from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to Al-Mayadeen, Tangsiri emphasized that Iran has comprehensive plans to deal with all possible scenarios during an interview with Iran’s Al-Alam network.

The Rear Admiral reportedly condemned Netanyahu’s regime for escalating tensions in the region through acts of aggression and terrorism in Gaza and Lebanon, underscoring Iran’s strategic readiness to respond to any threats.

“We are prepared for any situation,” Tangsiri reportedly stated.

The Iranian military official stressed that “Islam forbids us from attacking another country unless they invade us,” but he noted that certain adversaries seek to sell weapons and maintain an illegal presence in the region by falsely portraying Iran as a threat.

“As long as our national and Islamic interests are not threatened, we will not respond, but we are committed to defending the oppressed wherever necessary,” Tangsiri reportedly said.

On Saturday, the deputy chief of the IRGC, Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, issued a direct warning to Israel, saying any misstep by the Israeli entity would jeopardize its very existence.

“If the occupying entity makes an error, we will target all of its energy sources, including power stations, refineries, and gas fields,” Fadavi stated in an interview with Al-Mayadeen.

Fadavi also contrasted Iran’s expansive economy with Israel’s, noting that while Iran is a large country with multiple economic centers, Israel relies on just three power stations and a handful of refineries.

The Israeli Army Radio said on Saturday that the Israeli military is preparing for a significant and large-scale attack on Iran, not a minor operation. https://t.co/9yBs92929l pic.twitter.com/OF0CUlHjHx — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 5, 2024

Operation True Promise 2

On Tuesday, as part of Iran’s Operation True Promise 2, dozens of missiles reportedly hit their intended targets, with reports claiming that over 400 missiles and projectiles were launched from Iran toward Israel.

Sirens blared across occupied Palestine as Iranian media declared that Iran’s response to Israeli aggression had begun.

In an interview with Sky News, Iranian Professor Mohammed Marandi challenges western media bias by underscoring the new reality in the Middle East, a reality in which Muslims, Christians and Jews are treated as equals and where there are no ‘chosen people’. For more videos,… pic.twitter.com/Anazs3stl1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 3, 2024

In a statement following the missile launches, the IRGC stated, “We have targeted the heart of the occupied territories in retaliation for the assassination of martyrs Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Nilforooshan.”

The IRGC warned Israel, saying that “if the Zionist regime retaliates against the Iranian operation, it will face severe consequences.”

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)