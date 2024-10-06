Gaza Massacres – Israeli Bombings Kill Scores, Including Children, in Mosque, School Attacks

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces killed at least 26 Palestinians, including children, and injured dozens more on Sunday morning, in two devastating attacks in the central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military bombed a school and a mosque, both of which were sheltering displaced civilians.

At the same time, Israeli forces announced they had surrounded Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, launching a new military offensive.

For their part, Palestinian resistance forces reported fierce fighting against the Israeli army in the north.

Scores Killed, Wounded

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that 26 people were killed, and many others wounded after Israeli forces targeted Ibn Rushd School and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Mosque in central Gaza.

Earlier on Sunday, Gaza’s government media office condemned the Israeli military’s bombing of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Mosque, located next to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, and the Ibn Rushd School in al-Zawayda.

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli bombing targeted the house of the Al-Mashharawi family in the Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City, leaving 3 martyrs and a number of injuries and missing persons. pic.twitter.com/qZjvsPqyEF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 6, 2024

The office stated that these attacks killed 26 Palestinians and wounded 93 others.

These incidents follow a series of Israeli airstrikes over the past 48 hours, targeting 27 homes, schools, and shelters across the Gaza Strip, killing and injuring many more.

Medical officials reported that 21 Palestinians, including children, were killed in the bombing of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Mosque, while three others died in the strike on Ibn Rushd School.

Paramedics described scenes of horror, with children’s bodies arriving at hospitals showing signs of severe trauma, including decapitation, due to the intensity of the strikes, according to Al-Jazeera.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 41,870 Palestinians have been killed, and 97,166 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/09DdZ5JVcb — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 6, 2024

Israel Reinvades Jabaliya

On Saturday, the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders for parts of the Nuseirat refugee camp, forcing hundreds of families to flee.

In northern Gaza, the Israeli army announced it had encircled Jabaliya, accusing Hamas of rebuilding its military capabilities there after months of fighting and air raids.

Residents of Jabaliya camp and Jabaliya Al-Balad fled as Israeli artillery shelling intensified, and the army ordered residents to evacuate to designated humanitarian zones in southern Gaza.

However, Palestinian and UN officials noted that no location in Gaza is truly safe, as previous humanitarian areas have been hit by Israeli strikes.

Israeli forces, including combat units from the 401st and 460th Brigades, reportedly continued operations in Jabaliya, with the air force striking multiple military targets to support ground troops.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A large wave of displacement from Jabalia camp and Jabalia al-Balad, coincided with the occupation army's operations in the region. pic.twitter.com/Ld69hdBxXZ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 6, 2024

Gaza Civil Defense officials confirmed that Israeli airstrikes throughout the night caused numerous casualties.

The Palestinian health ministry stated that at least 20 Palestinians were killed since Saturday evening in northern Gaza, following Israeli tank incursions. Among the dead was journalist Hassan Hamad, bringing the total number of Palestinian journalists killed since October 7 to 175, according to Gaza’s media office.

UNRWA official Ahed Al-Muqayyad was also killed in the Israeli bombing of Jabalia camp, according to medical sources.

On Sunday, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported three separate massacres across the Strip, leaving 45 dead and 256 wounded in hospitals within one day.

Resistance Fights Back

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, reported intense battles with Israeli forces in Jabaliya and northern Gaza.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We detonated ground bombs in an Israeli armored personnel carrier and two D9 bulldozers in the northwestern areas of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/BMoZKwRtDQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 6, 2024

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, stated its fighters sniped an Israeli soldier east of Beit Hanoun and targeted an Israeli command center in Jabaliya with TPG shells.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,870 Palestinians have been killed, and 97,166 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)