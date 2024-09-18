Tensions with Hezbollah Escalate – Nasrallah Expected to Speak

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Although Israel has not officially claimed responsibility, the Israeli website Walla indicated that Israel was indeed behind the operation.

The Israeli army announced that Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi convened a situation assessment on Tuesday evening, alongside General Staff members, to evaluate offensive and defensive readiness following a major attack carried out on Lebanon, which resulted in multiple deaths and thousands of injuries.

In response to the situation, airlines have suspended flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran.

The army spokesperson stated there had been no changes to home front directives but urged Israelis to stay alert for any updates and to comply with instructions immediately.

The office of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reportedly confirmed he was reviewing the operational situation with Halevi and other senior security officials, Al-Jazeera reported.

Israeli media, including the Hebrew newspaper Israel Hayom, reported that Gallant’s assessment was aimed at preparing for all potential scenarios.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had held intense security consultations with Gallant and security chiefs in a fortified underground facility at the Defense Ministry’s headquarters in Tel Aviv, focusing on the situation in Lebanon, according to Israeli media.

Media reports also revealed that Israel remains on high alert, anticipating a potential response from Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Health Ministry stated on Wednesday that between 2,750 and 2,800 wounded people arrived at hospitals within half an hour.

The death toll has now risen to 12, including two children, according to the ministry. The number of serious injuries reached about 300 while 460 surgeries have been performed so far, mostly on the eyes and face.

Approved Last Week

An Israeli source reportedly disclosed that the bombing of the pager devices had been approved earlier in the week, following consultations between Netanyahu, senior ministers, and heads of security agencies.

The source said the operation was intended to intensify the confrontation with Hezbollah without escalating into a full-scale war.

Netanyahu has reportedly been advocating for a military campaign in Lebanon due to internal pressure over Hezbollah’s continued attacks on Israeli military positions.

On Tuesday, Israeli air defenses intercepted two Hezbollah drones over Tiberias and Nahariya, while Israeli aircraft launched airstrikes on southern Lebanese towns.

Sirens have sounded multiple times in northern Israeli towns warning of missile attacks from Lebanon, with reports of a large explosion near Safed, believed to be caused by a rocket from Lebanon.

Nasrallah’s Expected Speech

Hezbollah has warned of “severe retaliation” in response to the destruction of its communication systems, vowing to continue its support for Gaza against Israel.

In a statement, Hezbollah expressed condolences for the victims of the Tuesday attack and indicated that its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, would address the situation in a speech scheduled for Thursday at 5 pm.

Reserve soldiers in Israel have been called up under “Order 8,” with the 98th Commando Brigade redeployed from Gaza to the northern front.

Israeli intelligence and the military remain on high alert, with reports of Hezbollah preparing for a potential military operation.

(The Palestine Chronicle)