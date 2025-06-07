Iran Unveils Most Serious Intelligence Breach in Israeli History – Report

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The documents reportedly contain information related to Israel’s nuclear program, military infrastructure, and strategic plans for the region.

Iran has reportedly succeeded in obtaining a vast collection of sensitive intelligence documents from Israel, in what is being described as one of the most severe security breaches in Israeli history, the Lebanese news network Al Mayadeen reported on Saturday.

The revelation was made by Al Mayadeen’s Tehran correspondent, Siavash Fallahpour, who said that the operation by Iranian intelligence had exposed major vulnerabilities in the Israeli security apparatus.

According to Fallahpour, the scale and sensitivity of the documents retrieved mark a new phase in the intelligence war between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

Fallahpour stated that more details would soon be released, including video footage and excerpts from the documents.

He also hinted that individuals recently arrested in Tel Aviv may be linked to the Iranian operation, though no official confirmations have yet been issued.

A Devastating Blow

Fallahpour emphasized that the operation constitutes “the toughest security and intelligence blow in (Israel’s) history,” signaling a major escalation in Iran’s intelligence strategy. The disclosure is reportedly timed to maximize its psychological and political impact on Israel, coming at a moment of heightened tension in the region.

“The coming weeks will be full of surprises,” Fallahpour warned, noting that Israeli intelligence agencies have been thrown into a state of “psychological exhaustion.”

He also suggested that the documents may go far beyond information about nuclear activities, potentially including long-term strategic plans involving regional schemes.

Tactical Disclosure Strategy

For his part, Mehdi Azizi, Director of the New Vision Center for Studies and Media, echoed Fallahpour’s statements, telling Al Mayadeen that the coming days will bring “more surprises” as Iranian intelligence begins to gradually unveil the content of the documents.

Azizi affirmed that Iran has obtained a massive quantity of classified materials, including not only documents but also videos and highly specific data that, if published, would shock Israel and global observers alike.

“This is more than just intelligence information,” Azizi stated. “We are talking about documents that contain strategic depth, and Iran is likely to reveal them in phases, using a tactic that could last for years.”

Azizi added that the scope of the data likely goes beyond nuclear facilities and encompasses details about Israeli military bases, secret operations, and regional interventions.

A Shift in Regional Dynamics

Al Mayadeen reported that strategic military expert Nidal Abu Zaid also commented on the significance of the operation, describing it as a carefully timed offensive with both geographic and geopolitical dimensions.

He suggested that the intelligence coup could have far-reaching implications for the stalled nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States.

Abu Zaid pointed to the recent IAEA report criticizing Iran’s nuclear transparency, saying that Tehran has now flipped the narrative by revealing Israeli vulnerabilities at a time of diplomatic deadlock. “Iran has transformed the dynamics of the Iran-US nuclear talks,” he said, according to the report.

The intelligence breach, he argued, breaks the illusion of Israeli invulnerability and could fundamentally alter the balance of power in the region.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)