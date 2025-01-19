Iran’s Quds Force Commander Declares Gaza Ceasefire a Historic Defeat for Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Esmail Qaani emphasizes that the Gaza ceasefire proves Israel’s inability to achieve its goals after 15 months of genocide.

Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, described the Gaza ceasefire as a moment of “shame, disgrace, and the greatest loss for the Israeli occupation.”

Speaking on Sunday, Qaani stated that after 15 months of relentless attacks on Gaza, “Israel was compelled to accept the Resistance’s conditions,” which he noted were consistent with demands presented in earlier negotiations.

Qaani emphasized that the recent negotiations leading to the ceasefire did not differ significantly from previous rounds, particularly those disrupted by Israel in mid-2024, during which it failed to secure concessions from the Resistance.

He highlighted that the Resistance maintained pressure on Israeli forces until the 470th day of the war.

As part of the agreement, Israel is required to withdraw from the entirety of Gaza, fulfilling a longstanding demand by Palestinian groups.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces continued operations until the agreement’s implementation.

Israel’s Genocide

The Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 46,899 Palestinians have been killed, and 110,725 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,139 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)