Far-Right Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir Quits over Ceasefire Deal

January 19, 2025 News
Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Image: Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir resigns, expressing strong opposition to the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and ministers from his far-right Jewish Power party resigned from the government on Sunday, expressing strong opposition to the ceasefire agreement with Hamas in Gaza. 

The truce, brokered by international mediators, was supposed to take effect at 8:30 Palestine time, marking the start of a phased agreement spanning three stages, each lasting 42 days.

Israel, however, has already violated the agreement, conducting airstrikes across the Strip and killing at least 10 Palestinians.

Ben-Gvir had previously voted against the agreement during a cabinet meeting on Friday, where he warned of his potential resignation. 

Delayed Truce: Israeli Strikes Continue in Gaza despite Ceasefire Agreement

In a video statement, he described feeling “terrified” after learning the details of the deal, which includes the release of Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences to Jerusalem and the West Bank.

He called on ministers from the Likud and Religious Zionism parties to reject the agreement and reportedly tried to persuade Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to resign alongside him. 

LIVE BLOG: Several Palestinians Killed as Israel Violates Ceasefire – Day 471

While Smotrich opposed the deal in government votes, he ultimately chose to remain in his position.

The agreement between Hamas and Israel aims to bring an end to Israel’s genocide on Gaza and initiate prisoner exchanges.

However, it has sparked significant dissent within Israel’s far-right political factions, reflecting the deep divisions over the ceasefire and its broader implications.

(PC AJA)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*