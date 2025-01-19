Ceasefire Begins in Gaza amid Prisoner Exchange Agreement

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A ceasefire has begun in Gaza following a prisoner exchange agreement, raising hopes for a halt in the ongoing Israeli military strikes and humanitarian relief for the besieged population.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry announced the commencement of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, following the handover of the names of three Israeli female detainees scheduled for release.

The move comes amid ongoing hopes that the ceasefire will halt 470 days of Israeli airstrikes and military actions in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Earlier on Sunday, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas provided mediators with the names of Romy Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Shtanbar Khair, the three Israeli female prisoners to be released as part of the agreement.

In return, Hamas has requested the release of Palestinian prisoners, along with a demand for the withdrawal of Israeli warplanes and drones from Gaza’s airspace.

Despite the announcement, the Israeli army stated that the ceasefire had not taken effect due to delays in receiving the list of Israeli prisoners.

Hamas cited technical issues for the delay but reaffirmed its commitment to the terms of the agreement. Israeli media outlet Channel 12 reported that the military had been instructed to cease fire, with over 500 aid trucks poised to enter Gaza.

However, airstrikes continued in parts of the Gaza Strip. Reports from Al-Jazeera and Gaza’s Civil Defense confirmed casualties, with 19 Palestinians killed and 30 wounded since the ceasefire announcement. Strikes targeted areas in Khan Yunis, Rafah, and other locations.

Israeli officials maintained that the delay in receiving the names of the detainees did not indicate the collapse of the deal.

According to the agreement’s terms, the initial phase involves the release of 33 Israeli prisoners held in Gaza in exchange for 737 Palestinian detainees. The release of three Israeli prisoners and 30 Palestinian detainees was expected to mark the agreement’s first day.

As part of the ceasefire, the Israeli army reportedly began withdrawing troops from central Rafah, relocating them to the Philadelphi corridor near the Egypt border.

Humanitarian aid is set to flow into Gaza at a rate of 600 trucks daily, providing much-needed relief to the besieged population.

Hamas emphasized that the agreement represents a significant achievement for the Palestinian resistance, highlighting its broader objectives of lifting the siege, supporting displaced Palestinians, and initiating reconstruction efforts.

Meanwhile, US officials, including members of President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team, have expressed support for the ceasefire. Trump’s Middle East envoy is expected to visit the region, signaling Washington’s commitment to ensuring the agreement’s success and expediting further negotiations.

(PC, AJA)