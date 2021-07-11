Gaza Children at Risk: UNICEF Calls for Immediate Humanitarian Assistance

The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has called for allowing an immediate delivery of urgent humanitarian assistance to the besieged Gaza Strip.

“Gaza has 1 million #children, many are in need of assistance. We call for the immediate delivery of unimpeded humanitarian assistance to the #GazaStrip, many children need urgent health, water and education,” UNICEF Palestine tweeted.

Ah, this hits me hard. #Gaza children shouldn't be subjected to all this. Ameer deserves to live, plz speak up & help Amplify his voice. He is too young to lose his eye sight because of the injustice of occupation. #FreePalestine https://t.co/dMaGg9SqUX — Omar Ghraieb🇵🇸 (@Omar_Gaza) July 10, 2021

“No assistance will have dire consequences on children.”

On Friday, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator of the occupied Palestinian territory Lynn Hastings warned that the Israeli ban on bringing supplies to the besieged Gaza Strip puts vital sectors in the enclave at risk.

She said without a return to the regular entry of goods into Gaza, the capacity of the UN and its partners to deliver critical interventions is at risk, as are the livelihoods of and basic services for the people in Gaza.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)