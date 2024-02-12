Israel Appears to be Violating ICJ Orders – UN Special Rapporteur

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The UN Special Rapporteur, Francesca Albanese, believes Israel’s ongoing actions in the Gaza Strip may be defying the World Court’s rulings.

Israel’s actions in the besieged Gaza Strip appear to be violating the orders of the International Court of Justice, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, has said.

In an interview with the British newspaper, the Guardian, Albanese said Israel appears to be in breach of the orders issued a fortnight ago by the International Court of Justice requiring it to take immediate steps to protect Palestinians’ rights and cease all activities that could constitute genocide.

The Israeli government has until February 23 to report to the ICJ on what it has done to comply with the six emergency measures issued by the court. This includes steps taken to end incitement to genocide as well as the improvement of the provision of humanitarian aid.

Albanese said she disagreed with some lawyers and Israel regarding their interpretation of the ICJ’s orders, which they believe are not prohibited so long as Israel undertakes them without genocidal intent.

She said the ICJ had mandated Israel to cease all activities that could constitute genocide, reports the Guardian.

Harsh Conditions Increase Fatalities

The special rapporteur said Israel’s actions have aggravated the harsh living conditions in Gaza.

“The fatalities are not solely the result of bombings and sniper attacks,” she reportedly said. “They also occur due to a scarcity of medical supplies and treatment, and, most distressingly, due to inadequate access to food and potable water, forcing consumption of contaminated or polluted water.”

Since the court order, at least 1,755 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza.

Albanese later posted her interview with the Guardian on her X account, stating that “Defying the ICJ’s interim measures, ISR’s (Israel’s) escalation in Gaza has led to hundreds of casualties, more devastation & forced displacement. ISR is obligated to adhere to the Court’s order, & states must act decisively to prevent further atrocities.”

In December 2023, South Africa filed a case with the World Court accusing Israel of failing to fulfil its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Hamas Appeals to Global Community

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas said on Monday that the Israeli massacres in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, are a continuation of “genocide and forced displacement.”

Over 100 Palestinians were killed and wounded due to Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gazan city, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, amid international outcry over Israel’s planned ground offensive.

“The attack confirms that Netanyahu’s government is disregarding the International Court of Justice’s decisions, which approved urgent measures to halt any actions that could be considered acts of genocide,” Azat al-Rashq, a top Hamas leader, said in a statement on Telegram.

Al-Rashq added that the Joe Biden administration, along with Netanyahu’s government, are fully responsible for the massacre.

He called on the international community to intervene urgently to stop Israel’s aggression and crimes against civilians.

Rising Death Toll

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,340 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,984 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(PC, MEMO)