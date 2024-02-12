‘Continuation of Genocide’ – Hamas Calls on ICJ to Stop Israeli War on Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas called on the International Court of Justice to document the latest crimes and to adopt a decision to halt the war and take all measures to stop the atrocities.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas said on Monday that the Israeli massacres in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, are a continuation of “genocide and forced displacement.”

Over 100 Palestinians were killed and wounded due to Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gazan city, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, amid international outcry over Israel’s planned ground offensive.

The area is located along the border with Egypt, where Israel forced civilians to evacuate, claiming it was a safe zone.

“The attack confirms that Netanyahu’s government is disregarding the International Court of Justice’s decisions, which approved urgent measures to halt any actions that could be considered acts of genocide,” Azat al-Rashq, a top Hamas leader, said in a statement on Telegram.

Al-Rashq added that the Joe Biden administration, along with Netanyahu’s government, are fully responsible for the massacre.

He called on the international community to intervene urgently to stop Israel’s aggression and crimes against civilians.

‘Criminal Approach’

Earlier on Sunday, Hamas said in a separate statement that finding the bodies of around 100 Palestinians – who were killed by the Israeli army after it withdrew from areas of Gaza City – “indicates the criminal approach pursued by this entity”.

“Finding nearly 100 martyrs following the withdrawal of occupation forces from the neighborhoods of Al-Remal and Tal al-Hawa in Gaza City, most of whom were killed by the occupation snipers’ gunfire, points to the criminal approach pursued by this entity,” Hamas said in the statement.

“It aims to exterminate and forcibly drive our people away from their land,” it said.

Hamas called on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to document these crimes and to adopt a decision to halt the war and take all measures to stop the atrocities.

The International Court of Justice ordered Israel on Friday to take measures to prevent and punish direct incitement of genocide in its ongoing war in Gaza.

“The state of Israel shall (..) take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of the genocide convention,” the ICJ said.

An overwhelming majority of the ICJ’s 17-judge panel voted to order urgent measures, which covered most of South Africa’s request, aside from ordering a halt to the Israeli war on Gaza.

The court ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the genocide convention and also ensure that the Israeli army do not commit any genocidal acts in Gaza.

Ongoing Genocide

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,340 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,984 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(PC, AA)