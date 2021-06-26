PLO Calls for ‘Transparent’ Probe into Nizar Banat’s Assassination

Palestinian prominent activist Nizar Banat. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) has called for a “transparent” investigation into the murder of a Palestinian activist in the West Bank, Nizar Banat, RT reported on Friday.

“It is a serious incident and needs a transparent and credible investigation,” Head of the PLO’s Committee on Human Rights and NGOs Ahmad Tamimi expressed, stressing that a short timeframe should be given for the investigation.

Tamimi also urged that a member of the family of the activist as well as independent commissions should take part in the investigation, whose findings should be brought to a specialist court in order to prosecute those responsible for the murder.

At the same time, the PLO official called for guaranteeing practical measures to secure public freedoms, first and foremost, the freedom of expression.

Tamimi called for the activist’s family not to politicize his murder, pressing that it is a national, legal and humanitarian issue.

