PLO Calls for ‘Transparent’ Probe into Nizar Banat’s Assassination

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) has called for a “transparent” investigation into the murder of a Palestinian activist in the West Bank, Nizar Banat, RT reported on Friday.

“It is a serious incident and needs a transparent and credible investigation,” Head of the PLO’s Committee on Human Rights and NGOs Ahmad Tamimi expressed, stressing that a short timeframe should be given for the investigation.

A tragedy for Palestine. Nizar Banat, a leading critic of the Palestinian Authority, a candidate for the legislative council, and a loving father was arrested by the PA security forces this AM, and was later announced dead at the Hebron Hospital. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/UiC1lPdFRb — Fadi Quran (@fadiquran) June 24, 2021

Tamimi also urged that a member of the family of the activist as well as independent commissions should take part in the investigation, whose findings should be brought to a specialist court in order to prosecute those responsible for the murder.

At the same time, the PLO official called for guaranteeing practical measures to secure public freedoms, first and foremost, the freedom of expression.

Prominent #Palestinian Activist Nizar Banat Dies during Arrest by PA Forces https://t.co/gjXZEKHqnl via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/TDMEhULanT — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 26, 2021

Tamimi called for the activist’s family not to politicize his murder, pressing that it is a national, legal and humanitarian issue.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)