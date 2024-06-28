‘Protecting Security’ – Israel Approves Smotrich’s Plan to Legalize Five Settlements

The plan includes measures against the Palestinian Authority, the legalization of five settlement outposts in the West Bank, and the issuance of tenders for thousands of new housing units in settlements.

The Israeli Cabinet has approved steps proposed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich aimed at “legalizing” settlement outposts in the West Bank and imposing sanctions on the Palestinian Authority.

Israel’s official broadcasting authority KAN reported on Friday that the Security Cabinet approved Smotrich’s plan to counter Palestinian statehood recognition and actions against Israel in international courts, according to the Anadolu news agency.

The plan includes measures against the Palestinian Authority, the legalization of five settlement outposts in the West Bank, and the issuance of tenders for thousands of new housing units in settlements.

Additionally, the plan involves revoking permits and benefits for Palestinian officials, restricting their movement, and preventing senior officials from leaving the country.

Furthermore, it includes measures such as removing executive powers from the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the southern West Bank, enforcing laws against unauthorized construction, and protecting heritage sites and environmental areas.

The areas designated as “Area B” in the West Bank fall under Palestinian civil control and Israeli security control.

Response to Spain, Norway

Smotrich’s proposal specifically addresses the recognition and regularization of five settlement outposts in response to the five countries officially recognizing Palestine as a state after October 7.

Spain, Norway, Ireland, Slovenia, and Armenia have all made official declarations recognizing the state of Palestine, particularly in the aftermath of the destructive Israeli war on Gaza that has been ongoing since last October.

Settlement outposts are small communities established by illegal Jewish settlers on privately owned Palestinian land without approval from the Israeli government.

The Israeli broadcaster noted that the Cabinet was also expected to discuss releasing tax funds to the Palestinian Authority under pressure from the US and the EU.

Additionally, they were to consider transferring Palestinian tax revenues through a third country other than Norway, which recognized Palestine as a state.

The tax revenues, known as “clearance revenues,” amount to approximately 770 million shekels ($220 million) per month and are collected from goods imported into the Palestinian market from abroad or from Israel. These funds were collected before the war on Gaza.

‘Strengthening Settlement’

“Protecting Israel’s Security!” Smotrich said on X on Friday. “Sanctions against the Palestinian Authority, strengthening the settlement and regulating the young settlement..”

שומרים על ביטחון ישראל!

סנקציות נגד הרש״פ, חיזוק ההתיישבות והסדרת ההתיישבות הצעירה – באביתר, גבעת אסף, שדה אפרים, חלץ ואדוריים. אלו צעדים ששומרים על מדינת ישראל ומעבירים מסר ברור – לעולם לא נקים מדינת טרור בארץ ישראל! הפעולות נגד מדינת ישראל ובעד הכרה חד צדדית במדינה פלסטינית זכו… — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) June 27, 2024

He said, “These are steps that protect the State of Israel and convey a clear message – we will never establish a terrorist state in the Land of Israel!”

Smotrich further said, “The actions against the State of Israel and in favor of unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state received an appropriate Zionist answer!”

“We will continue to develop the settlement in order to maintain Israel’s security and prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state that would endanger our existence,” he added.

Settlers Welcome Decision

According to The Times of Israel, settler leaders have welcomed the decision to legalize the West Bank outposts.

The paper quoted Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, as saying in a statement it was a “Zionist decision and a strong message of victory.”

“The new settlement will complete a succession of settlements in the region,” Yaron Rosenthal, the head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council said.

Another settler leader Israel Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council, described the decision as one “that strengthens the State of Israel.”

Hamas Condemnation

In a statement on Friday, the Resistance movement Hamas called the approval of Smotrich’s plan “fascist measures” saying it required “a unified Palestinian position to reject and confront them.”

Hamas called on the United Nations as well as the international community to take practical steps “that go beyond condemnation to work to stop these measures which represent a dangerous attempt to liquidate the cause of our people and attack their right to their land and self-determination.”

(Anadolu, PC)