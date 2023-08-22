‘Extremely Alarmed’: UK Expresses Concern over Increasing Settler Violence in Palestine

The UN agencies have recorded 591 settler-related incidents resulting in Palestinian casualties and property damage so far this year.

The UK expressed concern on Monday over growing settler violence in Palestine, urging Israel to provide security for Palestinians, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The UK is extremely alarmed by the growth of settler violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” UK Ambassador, James Kariuki, said at the United Nations Security Council meeting on the Middle East, adding:

“The displacement of over 400 Palestinians across seven communities from their land due to ongoing settler violence is unacceptable.”

WATCH | Illegal Jewish settlers attack a Palestinian house with firebombs and stones in the village of Burin, last night. pic.twitter.com/ik5lu0FP18 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 21, 2023

Recalling that UN agencies have recorded 591 settler-related incidents resulting in Palestinian casualties and property damage so far this year, he stressed that this is the highest monthly average of incidents since records began.

“As an occupying power, Israel is obliged under international humanitarian law to properly provide security for the local population,” said Kariuki, the UK’s deputy permanent representative to the UN.

Kariuki also called on Israel to do more to hold to account and prevent those who have made the lives of Palestinians, such as in the communities of Al Qaboun and Al Mughayyir, intolerable.

Estimates indicate that about 700,000 illegal Israeli settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the Occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.