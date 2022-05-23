Israel Blocks Visit by European Parliamentary Delegation to Palestine

A planned visit by a European Parliament delegation to Palestine was canceled after Israel denied the delegation entry, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Manu Pineda, President of the Delegation for EU-Palestinian relations in the European Parliament, said that the mission he was going to lead to Palestine, including a visit to the Gaza Strip, was canceled after Israel did not allow his entry as president of the delegation.

Big scandal: #Israel authorities banned last night the chair of the delegation to #Palestine to travel on the mission to Palestine which was supposed to start tomorrow morning. Now we cancel the whole mission – Israel can not decided whom from @Europarl_EN can go. #eudk #dkpol — Margrete Auken (@MargreteAuken) May 22, 2022

“Tomorrow I should start a mission from the European Parliament to Palestine,” said Pineda in a tweet. “However, Israel forbids my entry as President of the Delegation. The mission has been canceled.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement on May 19 that it has not approved Pineda’s visit. In reaction, the Socialists and Democrats Group in the European Parliament denounced the Israeli ban.

“Israeli authorities’ decision to ban the Chair of the European Parliament delegation for relations with Palestine, Manu Pined, from entering Palestine just before the start of the mission is unjustified, outrageous and democratically unacceptable.”

Israel is blocking the work of the European Parliament. Ahead of a planned visit, Chair of Parliament's Delegation for relations with Palestine, @ManuPineda, has been denied entry by Israeli authorities. The delegation was also refused access to Gaza. pic.twitter.com/twjhl9suTm — The Left in the European Parliament (@Left_EU) May 22, 2022

The Left in the European Parliament also added:

“Israel is blocking the work of the European Parliament. Ahead of a planned visit, Chair of Parliament’s Delegation for relations with Palestine, Manu Pineda, has been denied entry by Israeli authorities. The delegation was also refused access to Gaza.”

European Parliament president, Roberta Metsola, said in a tweet that she regrets the Israeli decision.

“I regret the decision to refuse entry to Israel to Manu Pineda, the Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with Palestine. I will raise the issue directly with authorities concerned. Respect for MEPs and the European Parliament is essential for good relations.”

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)