Israeli Court’s Ruling to Allow Jewish Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

A ruling by the Israeli Magistrate’s Court in Jerusalem – allowing certain Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque – has drawn strong condemnation at home and abroad and warning of serious consequences, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian presidency warned in a statement against the decision of the Israeli court’s ruling considering it a serious violation of the existing historical status quo in Al-Haram Al-Sharif, which includes Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, and flagrant defiance of international law and United Nations resolutions.

Israeli court questions ban on Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa compound https://t.co/bZlXdQ1ZRM via @AJEnglish — david johnson (@millriv) May 23, 2022

The presidency also warned against allowing the provocative Israeli “flags march” to take place in occupied Jerusalem on May 29.

The presidency called on the US administration to immediately intervene to stop the Israeli assaults on the Palestinian people and their holy places.

It also called on the Palestinian people to confront these assaults, stressing that Jerusalem, with its Christian and Muslim citizens and their holy places, will remain the eternal capital of the State of Palestine.

Newspapers Review: Ruling allowing extremist Jews to pray at the Muslim Al-Aqsa Mosque focus of dailieshttps://t.co/YGDPyvyQd6 pic.twitter.com/eOFGwRI4Po — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) May 23, 2022

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also strongly condemned the decision of the Magistrate’s Court allowing Jewish extremists to perform rituals and prayers inside the Muslim holy place, considering it an official Israeli coup against the status quo and changing it completely and an explicit declaration of religious war that threatens of an explosion in the entire region.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)