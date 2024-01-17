Israel Continues to Carry Out Massacres amid Gaza Strip’s Blackout, Isolation

Hundreds of people are killed and wounded every day by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. (Photo: via Eye on Palestine)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Scores of Palestinians were killed and wounded between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, following the relentless Israeli airstrikes targeting several areas in the Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that civil defense and ambulance crews retrieved the bodies of at least 25 people and scores of wounded following an Israeli airstrike targeting multiple homes in the Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City. 

They also recovered the bodies of seven people after the Israeli occupation vehicles withdrew from the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli fighters bombed a house belonging to the Al-Namrouti family, resulting in the killing of four Palestinians.

Another Israeli airstrike targeted a house belonging to the Safi family, leading to the death of three civilians. 

Additionally, several Palestinians were wounded following an Israeli bombardment of houses belonging to the Hamdan and Muhaisen families.

Israeli artillery targeted the Al-Manara and Batn Al-Sameen neighborhoods, along with the center and south of Khan Yunis. 

The area east of Jabaliya camp was also bombed by Israeli military forces.

Israeli military air force further carried out intense airstrikes targeting the Ansar complex and the port, west of Gaza City

Medical sources warned of serious health complications to which chronic patients are exposed, as 350,000 chronic patients are without medication in the Gaza Strip.

A large number of people are still missing under rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them.

For the sixth day in a row, the complete outage of communications and Internet services in the Gaza Strip continues, due to the ongoing Israeli aggression.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,448 Palestinians have been killed, and 61,504 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(WAFA, PC)

