‘100 Days in 100 Seconds’: UNRWA Video Describes Gaza Assault as ‘Largest Displacement since 1948’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“An entire generation of children is traumatized, thousands have been killed, maimed, and orphaned,” UNRWA stated in the post.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has decried Israel’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip, saying “This has been the largest displacement of the Palestinian people since 1948.”

In a post on X on Monday, the organization shared a video montage of images from more than 100 days of the assault on the Palestinian people in the besieged enclave.

It states: “100 days in 100 seconds.”

“An entire generation of children is traumatized, thousands have been killed, maimed, and orphaned,” UNRWA stated in the post.

“People live through the unliveable,” it added.

In an earlier statement, UNRWA Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini said that in the past 100 days, sustained bombardment across the Gaza Strip caused the mass displacement of a population that is “in a state of flux – constantly uprooted and forced to leave overnight, only to move to places which are just as unsafe.”

100 days in 100 seconds. This has been the largest displacement of the Palestinian people since 1948. An entire generation of children is traumatized, thousands have been killed, maimed, and orphaned. People live through the unliveable. pic.twitter.com/qmqvwPQKL6 — UNRWA (@UNRWA) January 15, 2024

Man-made Disaster

This war, Lazzarini stressed, has affected more than 2 million people – the entire population of Gaza.

“Many will carry lifelong scars, both physical and psychological. The vast majority, including children, are deeply traumatized,” he said.

The plight of children, in particular, Lazzarini added, “is heartbreaking,” with thousands that “have been killed, maimed, or orphaned.”

“Their future is in jeopardy, with far-reaching and long-lasting consequences,” he warned.

The crisis in Gaza, he said, is a “man-made disaster compounded by dehumanizing language and the use of food, water and fuel as instruments of war.”

Despite repeated calls, “a humanitarian ceasefire is still not in place to stop the killing of people in Gaza and enable the safe delivery of food, medicine, water and shelter,” the UN chief stressed.

He said the onset of winter makes life even more unbearable, especially for those living out in the open.

Aid workers, “including 146 of my own UNRWA colleagues were killed alongside doctors, journalists and children – no one is spared,” he added.

‘100 Days Felt Like 100 Years’

Entire residential neighborhoods, places of worship, and historic buildings were razed, wiping out centuries of history, civilization and people’s memories, said Lazzarini.

“For the people of Gaza, the past 100 days have felt like 100 years. It is high time we restore the value of human life,” the UN chief concluded.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said the onslaught on Gaza by Israel over more than 100 days “has unleashed wholesale destruction and levels of civilian killings at a rate that is unprecedented” during his tenure.

He said “Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

The humanitarian situation in Gaza, Guterres stressed, “is beyond words. Nowhere and no one is safe.”

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,285 Palestinians have been killed, and 61,154 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)