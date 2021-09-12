Israel Extends Detention of 4 Escaped Palestinian Prisoners

The Israeli Magistrate’s Court in Nazareth city has extended the detention of four Palestinian inmates, who had escaped from a high-security prison earlier this week, reported Anadolu Agency.

The Israeli General Prosecution had requested during a session held late Saturday to extend their detention for 13 days, but the court approved a 9-day extension, the state-owned KAN news TV reported.

#Palestinian protesters raise the flag of Palestine in front of the occupation court in Nazareth city, during a protest in solidarity with the 4 Palestinian prisoners who were re_arrested by the occupation forces. #FreePalestinehttps://t.co/GBdp7XmoeH pic.twitter.com/cBqAJLnLjY — gaza post News (@gazaapost) September 11, 2021

Last week’s prison break had left Israel confounded, as six inmates dug their way out of the maximum-security Gilboa prison and managed to escape without detection.

Of the six, Israeli authorities have thus far re-arrested four of the inmates – members of Islamic Jihad Mahmoud Aradeh and Yakub Kadari; Zakaria Zubeidi, commander of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, and Mohammed Aradeh, the younger brother of Mahmoud Aradeh.

Israeli police claim that the four Palestinians had allegedly planned to carry out a “serious terrorist act”, a crime that is punishable by 15 years in prison, according to Haaretz newspaper. Israeli prosecutors also accuse the four of jailbreak and incitement of others to escape from prison, a felony that is punishable by 20 years.

The remaining two escapees have thus far evaded capture.

The jailbreak has been hailed as a “big victory” by Palestinians, while Israelis decried it as a major security and intelligence failure.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)