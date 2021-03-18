Israeli Municipality to Displace 1,550 Palestinians to Build Park in Jerusalem

More than 100 Palestinian homes face demolition and about 1,550 residents, including more than 800 children, will be made homeless at the hands of Israel’s Jerusalem Municipality, Arab48 reported yesterday.

This comes as the Israeli municipality canceled all agreements with the Palestinian residents of the Silwan neighborhood.

The international community must put pressure on the Israeli occupation to stop the displacement, settlement and colonial policies in Sheikh Jarrah and all other neighborhoods of occupied Jerusalem, such as Batn el Hawa neighborhood in Silwan #SaveSheikhJarrah — Park Shin Hay (@ParkShinHay5) March 15, 2021

According to Arab48, the Israeli municipality rejected plans it had requested as an alternative to the demolition of the Palestinian homes, instead, it is set to demolish the Palestinian homes and turn the area into The King’s Garden, claiming that it was a garden for Israeli kings thousands of years ago.

The municipality had agreed to provide Palestinians with land in other areas to build new homes, but it suddenly backtracked on this decision.

The legal battle has cost the Palestinian community more than $500,000.

Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said in a statement that the “massive destruction and displacement operation against the population may amount to ethnic cleansing and a war crime.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)