Israel Launches Series of Airstrikes on Gaza

Destruction in Gaza as a result of the Israeli war on the besieged Strip. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, the Palestine Chronicle)

Israel Friday overnight launched a series of airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip for the second time since the fragile ceasefire end last month’s 11-day Israeli onslaught, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

An Israeli warplane fired three missiles at a site close to Sheikh Zayed Residential Towers, northeast of Beit Lahia in the northern war-torn strip, causing extensive material damages and setting the site ablaze.

Israeli missiles also hit other sites and open agricultural fields to the east of Jabaliya city in the northern strip, in the central strip and east of the southern city of Khan Younes, home to some two million population.

No casualties were reported though.

