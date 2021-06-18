WATCH: Israeli Forces Shoot Journalists, Child at Al-Aqsa

Israeli police today shot two journalists and a child as they cracked down on a rally at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces barged their way into the mosque compound and violently quelled a Palestinian protest in support of the Prophet Muhammad, which had been called in response to the insults directed at him during a Jewish settler march through occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday.

WATCH: Israeli forces have stormed al-Aqsa Mosque today, shortly after a protest began against far-right Israeli provocations earlier in the week. Several injuries have been reported, including an MEE reporter who was shot in the leg with rubber-coated bullets pic.twitter.com/nPZJ05nk6Z — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) June 18, 2021

Policemen fire rubber-coated steel bullets at the protestors, hitting Middle East Eye (MEE) journalist Latifeh Abdelatif in the knee besides wounding MEE contributor Sondus Eweis and a child. The casualties were hospitalized.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)