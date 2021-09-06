Israel Seeks Supreme Court Extension before Presenting Plan to Evict Khan Al-Ahmar

Israel yesterday asked the Supreme Court for a six-month extension to the deadline for presenting its position on the eviction of the occupied West Bank village of Khan Al-Ahmar, Haaretz reported.

It said, “significant progress” had been made to establish a plan which would be acceptable to all parties.

#Israel’s justice ministry requests more time to respond to a petition on demolishing a strategically located Bedouin village in the occupied #WestBank that drew international concern.https://t.co/nHqPx487xi — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 5, 2021

This comes after the Supreme Court granted a six-week extension for submitting the opinion in July, making clear that no further extensions would be issued.

With their position in the so-called E1 area, where a Jewish settlement expansion project is planned along the Jerusalem-Jericho road, Palestinian communities in Khan Al-Ahmar have battled for their existence for decades.

Khan al-Ahmar has become an international symbol of the Israeli-Palestinian battle for control over Area C, the part of the West Bank assigned to full Israeli control by the Oslo Accordshttps://t.co/RHiQdjFgNb — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) September 5, 2021

Israeli occupation forces maintain that the homes must be demolished because they were built without the impossible to attain building permits. Meanwhile, the nearby illegal Jewish settlement of Ma’ale Adumim has been growing since 1975, it is now home to more than 37,000 illegal Jewish settlers.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)