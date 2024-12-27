Israel Storms Kamal Adwan, Commits Horrific Massacres in Northern Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation forces launched a devastating attack on Beit Lahia in northern Gaza on Friday morning, killing 50 people, including five medical staff from Kamal Adwan Hospital, Al-Jazeera reported.

The Ministry of Health reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a building near the hospital, resulting in significant casualties.

Among those killed were Dr. Ahmed Samour, a pediatrician, and Israa Abu Zaida, a laboratory technician, who were attacked while attempting to return home.

Another technician was killed while aiding the injured, alongside two paramedics whose bodies remain in the street.

The Israeli forces escalated their assault by detonating a fourth booby-trapped robot near Kamal Adwan Hospital, the ministry noted.

The Israeli army stormed the Kamal Adwan Hospital after besieging it and issuing evacuation orders. Hundreds of wounded, patients, doctors and nurses are in the hospital and their fate is unknown. Contact was lost with medical and journalistic crews and the wounded inside Kamal… pic.twitter.com/zN75oC75UN — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 27, 2024

The hospital, which houses approximately 350 individuals – including 75 patients and their companions, as well as 180 medical staff – was surrounded by Israeli tanks. The forces demanded that everyone evacuate to the hospital courtyard within 15 minutes, amid relentless shelling.

The troops later stormed the facility. Al-Jazeera reported that communication was lost with the medical and journalistic crews inside.

The Ministry of Health condemned these attacks, stating that the health system in Gaza is nearing collapse.

Other hospitals in northern Gaza, including Al-Awda and the Indonesian Hospital, are also under siege, with restricted access to critical medical supplies.

The Ministry of Health and the Gaza government media office called for urgent international intervention, accusing the Israeli forces of committing war crimes by targeting civilians and vital facilities.

Ongoing Genocide

Meanwhile, the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continued with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,399 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,940 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(The Palestine Chronicle)