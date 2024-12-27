LIVE BLOG: Israeli Forces Storm Kamal Adwan, Communication Lost – Day 448

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We destroyed an Israeli military vehicle with a barrel bomb during its incursion south of the Al-Awda Towers in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army stormed the Kamal Adwan Hospital after besieging it and issuing evacuation orders. Hundreds of wounded, patients, doctors and nurses are in the hospital and their fate is unknown.

Contact was lost with medical and journalistic crews and the wounded inside Kamal… pic.twitter.com/zN75oC75UN

— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 27, 2024