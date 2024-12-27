LIVE BLOG: Israeli Forces Storm Kamal Adwan, Communication Lost – Day 448

December 27, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli occupation forces launched an unprecedented, unwarranted attack on the Kamal Adwan Hospital, in northern Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Israeli occupation forces stormed the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia after besieging it and issuing evacuation orders. Hundreds of wounded, patients, doctors and nurses are in the hospital and their fate is unkown.

Contact was lost with medical and journalistic crews inside Kamal Adwan Hospital, after it was stormed. According to Al-Jazeera, Israeli forces began searching the patients after taking them out to its yard. 

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,399 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,940 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Fri, Dec 27, 9:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Injuries in Shooting Operation in Tel Aviv

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported injuries in a shooting in the city of Herzliya, near Tel Aviv.

Fri, Dec 27, 9:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Doctor Dies Due to Severe Cold in Khan Yunis

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: A doctor working at the European Gaza Hospital died as a result of the severe cold. The doctor’s body was found inside his tent in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Fri, Dec 27, 9:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam: Fighter Blew Himself Up in Jabaliya

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: One of our fighters blew himself up among an Israeli force of 5 soldiers, killing and wounding them in the east of Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Dec 27, 9:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Communication Lost with Kamal Adwan Hospital

AL-JAZEERA: Contact was lost with medical and journalistic crews and the wounded inside Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip after it was stormed by the occupation forces.

Fri, Dec 27, 9:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Destroy Vehicle in Beit Hanoun

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We destroyed an Israeli military vehicle with a barrel bomb during its incursion south of the Al-Awda Towers in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Dec 27, 9:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Occupation Forces Stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital

AL-JAZEERA:

The Israeli occupation forces stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip after besieging it earlier this morning.

Israeli occupation forces began searching the wounded and sick in Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip after taking them out to its yard.

 

Fri, Dec 27, 9:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Issues Evacuation Orders of Kamal Adwan

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces issued orders to evacuate Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip after besieging it.

Fri, Dec 27, 9:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Lapid's Party ahead of Likud - Poll

MAARIV: A poll by the Maariv newspaper showed that the ruling Likud party would lose a seat to the Yesh Atid party headed by opposition leader Yair Lapid if immediate elections were held.

Fri, Dec 27, 9:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Besiege Kamal Adwan Hospital

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army is besieging Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip and is demanding that those inside it leave its courtyard.

Fri, Dec 27, 9:57 AM (Palestine Time)

19 Israelis Injured Due to Missile from Yemen

ISRAELI AMBULANCE: 18 people were injured in a stampede on their way to the protected area after a missile was fired from Yemen.

Fri, Dec 27, 9:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Central Israel after Missile from Yemen

ISRAELI HOME FRONT: Sirens sound in dozens of areas in central Israel after a missile was fired from Yemen.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli Army claimed it intercepted the missile.

Fri, Dec 27, 9:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Injured by Israeli Forces near Nablus

PRCS: A young Palestinian man was injured by the occupation forces’ bullets in Askar al-Jadeed camp, east of Nablus in the West Bank.

Fri, Dec 27, 9:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Denotate Booby-Trapped Robot around Kamal Adwan Hospital

MEDICAL SOURCE (to Al-Jazeera): The Israeli occupation forces detonated a fourth booby-trapped robot in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

