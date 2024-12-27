LIVE BLOG: Israeli Forces Storm Kamal Adwan, Communication Lost – Day 448

The Israeli occupation forces stormed the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia after besieging it and issuing evacuation orders. Hundreds of wounded, patients, doctors and nurses are in the hospital and their fate is unkown.
Contact was lost with medical and journalistic crews inside Kamal Adwan Hospital, after it was stormed. According to Al-Jazeera, Israeli forces began searching the patients after taking them out to its yard.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,399 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,940 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Injuries in Shooting Operation in Tel Aviv
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported injuries in a shooting in the city of Herzliya, near Tel Aviv.
Doctor Dies Due to Severe Cold in Khan Yunis
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: A doctor working at the European Gaza Hospital died as a result of the severe cold. The doctor’s body was found inside his tent in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: A doctor working at the European Gaza Hospital died as a result of the severe cold. The doctor's body was found inside his tent in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/eqScFYFde3
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 27, 2024
Al-Qassam: Fighter Blew Himself Up in Jabaliya
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: One of our fighters blew himself up among an Israeli force of 5 soldiers, killing and wounding them in the east of Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.
Communication Lost with Kamal Adwan Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: Contact was lost with medical and journalistic crews and the wounded inside Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip after it was stormed by the occupation forces.
Al-Quds Brigades Destroy Vehicle in Beit Hanoun
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We destroyed an Israeli military vehicle with a barrel bomb during its incursion south of the Al-Awda Towers in Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli army stormed the Kamal Adwan Hospital after besieging it and issuing evacuation orders. Hundreds of wounded, patients, doctors and nurses are in the hospital and their fate is unknown.
Contact was lost with medical and journalistic crews and the wounded inside Kamal… pic.twitter.com/zN75oC75UN
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 27, 2024
Israeli Occupation Forces Stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital
AL-JAZEERA:
The Israeli occupation forces stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip after besieging it earlier this morning.
Israeli occupation forces began searching the wounded and sick in Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip after taking them out to its yard.
Israeli Army Issues Evacuation Orders of Kamal Adwan
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces issued orders to evacuate Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip after besieging it.
Lapid's Party ahead of Likud - Poll
MAARIV: A poll by the Maariv newspaper showed that the ruling Likud party would lose a seat to the Yesh Atid party headed by opposition leader Yair Lapid if immediate elections were held.
Israeli Forces Besiege Kamal Adwan Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army is besieging Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip and is demanding that those inside it leave its courtyard.
19 Israelis Injured Due to Missile from Yemen
ISRAELI AMBULANCE: 18 people were injured in a stampede on their way to the protected area after a missile was fired from Yemen.
Sirens Sound in Central Israel after Missile from Yemen
ISRAELI HOME FRONT: Sirens sound in dozens of areas in central Israel after a missile was fired from Yemen.
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli Army claimed it intercepted the missile.
🔴 مشاهد جديدة… محاولة دفاعات الاحتلال الجوية اعتراض الصاروخ اليمني في سماء تل أبيب وسط فلسطين المحتلة pic.twitter.com/hBv3FgcXWR
— ساحات – عاجل 🇵🇸 (@Sa7atPl) December 27, 2024
Palestinian Injured by Israeli Forces near Nablus
PRCS: A young Palestinian man was injured by the occupation forces’ bullets in Askar al-Jadeed camp, east of Nablus in the West Bank.
Israeli Forces Denotate Booby-Trapped Robot around Kamal Adwan Hospital
MEDICAL SOURCE (to Al-Jazeera): The Israeli occupation forces detonated a fourth booby-trapped robot in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
Be the first to comment