Israel Burns Kamal Adwan Hospital as Resistance Forces Target Soldiers in Jabaliya

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Gaza Ministry of Health confirmed that about 50 individuals, including five medical staff, were killed due to the aerial bombardment by Israeli planes targeting a building near the hospital.

Media sources have reported that on Friday, Israeli occupation forces set fire to Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, located in the northern Gaza Strip, following a brutal massacre in its vicinity.

The attack left 50 Palestinians dead, including five medical staff members.

At the same time, the Palestinian Resistance launched several ambushes in Jabaliya refugee camp, resulting in the death of two Israeli officers and wounding a number of soldiers.

Kamal Adwan Set Ablaze

Among the victims were Dr. Ahmed Sammour, a pediatrician, and Israa Abu Zaida, a laboratory technician, who died while attempting to return home. A technician was also killed while trying to help the wounded.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces set the Kamal Adwan Hospital on fire after storming it this morning. pic.twitter.com/31obIQGOvq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 27, 2024

Additionally, two paramedics were killed near the hospital, with their bodies still lying on the street. Israeli forces also detonated a fourth booby-trapped robot in the area surrounding Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Hours after the massacre, Israeli forces surrounded the hospital, demanding that those inside exit to its yard. A source inside the hospital stated that Israeli forces instructed the hospital administration to evacuate the medical staff, patients, and their companions to the yard, while simultaneously firing and shelling from tanks in the vicinity.

At the time of the attack, approximately 350 people were inside the hospital, including 75 injured patients and their companions, alongside 180 medical staff.

Al-Awda Hospital Attacked

In a related development, the director of Al-Awda Hospital in Jabaliya and six medical staff members were injured in the explosion of booby-trapped robots placed by Israeli forces in the vicinity of the hospital.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza called for urgent international intervention to protect civilians and healthcare workers from further attacks.

BREAKING: The Israeli occupation military has stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, forcing doctors and patients to walk on foot to the southern part of the region. The hospital's director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, is reportedly threatened with arrest. pic.twitter.com/vCgLKhYV3l — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 27, 2024

Dr. Marwan al-Hams, director of field hospitals at the Ministry of Health, stated that Israeli forces have been targeting hospitals in northern Gaza on an almost daily basis. He further asserted that the Israeli objective is to completely destroy the region’s healthcare system.

For weeks, Israeli forces have besieged three hospitals in northern Gaza—Kamal Adwan, Indonesian, and Al-Awda in Jabaliya —blocking the delivery of medical supplies and medicines. The aim, according to health officials, appears to be to force medical personnel to evacuate while displacing the remaining Palestinian population.

Killing Continues

In other areas of Gaza, media sources reported that two Palestinians were killed and others wounded in a shelling that targeted a house in the Al-Tufah neighborhood, east of Gaza City. The victims were transferred to the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City. Another Israeli attack on a house in the Al-Sabra neighborhood south of Gaza City resulted in the deaths of three individuals and additional injuries.

Earlier, an Israeli airstrike targeted a house near Birkat al-Sheikh Radwan, west of Gaza City, killing at least eight people and causing many injuries. Eyewitnesses indicated that dozens of citizens were still trapped under the rubble.

In the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, residents mourned the loss of five journalists from Al-Quds Satellite Channel, whose vehicle was struck by an Israeli airstrike in front of Al-Awda Hospital.

The government media office in Gaza condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks, describing them as war crimes and accusing Israel of using explosive “robots” to target civilians and vital infrastructure.

Resistance Continues

The Israeli Army has confirmed the death of a major, along with a serious injury to an officer and soldier during battles in the northern Gaza Strip. Additional Israeli casualties were reported in sniper fire and bombings in the region.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for an attack in which one of its fighters targeted an Israeli force, killing and wounding five soldiers east of Jabaliya.

The brigades also reported other attacks on Israeli military forces, including an ambush near the Ali Mosque in Gaza City and the destruction of an Israeli Merkava tank.

For its part, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, released footage showing its fighters bombing an Israeli army command and control site in the Netzarim area and capturing an Israeli drone while carrying out intelligence operations in central Gaza.

Gaza Genocide

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 45,399 Palestinians have been killed, and more than 107,940 have been wounded since the start of the war. The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,200 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(The Palestine Chronicle)