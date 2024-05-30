GAZA LIVE BLOG: Three Soldiers Killed | Israeli Massacres in Rafah, Nuseirat | Australia’s Complicity Exposed – Day 237

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army announced on Thursday that three soldiers were killed during battles with the Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip. Israeli occupation forces continued to commit massacres, tarteting Nuseirat and Rafah, in central and southern Gazs respectively. According to The Guardian, more than 300 government employees signed a warning letter against Australia’s complicity in Israeli war crimes, and demanded that the government stop exporting military parts and weapons to Israel. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,171 Palestinians have been killed, and 81,420 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Thursday, May 30, 12:30 pm (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least seven Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a center for displaced people in the northern Gaza Strip.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed with mortar shells Israeli soldiers and vehicles penetrating the vicinity of Tal Zorob, west of the city of Rafah.

0:16 – Monitoring of enemy soldiers and vehicles northwest of Beit Lahia.

0:37 – Preparation and launching of a 107-type guided missile.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces withdrew from some areas in the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

MEDICAL SOURCES IN GAZA: 12 Palestinians were killed as a result of the continuous Israeli bombing of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip since dawn on Thursday.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli reports confirm the interception of a missile launched from Iraq towards the Golan.

Thursday, May 30, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli army intercepted a missile fired from Iraq towards the southern Golan.

LAZZARINI: Israel’s claims made UN teams legitimate targets in the eyes of some.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces targeted the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, with continuous raids and artillery shelling, leaving dead and wounded.

Thursday, May 30, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and 6 others were injured after Israeli occupation aircraft targeted a house in the Beach Camp, west of Gaza City, at dawn on Thursday.

THE GUARDIAN: More than 300 government employees signed a warning letter against Australia’s complicity in Israeli war crimes, and demanded that the government stop exporting military parts and weapons to Israel.

Thursday, May 30, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in all settlements south of the occupied Syrian Golan after a suspected drone infiltration from Syria.

ISRAELI ARMY: Three Israeli soldiers were killed in battles in the north and south of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

EL-SISI: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called on the international community to ensure that Palestinians are not “forcibly” displaced from the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, May 30, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Nirim and Ein Hashlosha settlements on the Gaza Strip, east of Khan Yunis, according to an Al Jazeera correspondent.

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were injured after the Israeli occupation forces targeted a residential apartment for the Zomlot family in the Beit Lahia project area in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thursday, May 30, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army confirmed that a soldier was killed during the ongoing battles in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thursday, May 30, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

XI JINPING: We support the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, along the 1967 borders. The suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip must stop, and we will provide urgent additional assistance to UNRWA.

Thursday, May 30, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed and 15 injured, in addition to a number of missing people, in a bombing that targeted a house for the Zaqout family in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PRCS: A young man was injured by Israeli occupation bullets during confrontations in central Ramallah in the West Bank.

Thursday, May 30, 04:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Violent confrontations were taking place between the Israeli occupation forces and Palestinian youth in the center of the city of Ramallah.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army blew up buildings east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, noting that Israeli artillery shelling and gunfire targeted the west and center of the city.

Thursday, May 30, 03:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI CHANNEL 7: An Israeli soldier was killed during battles in the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, May 30, 01:45 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces are storming the cities of Tulkarm, Nablus, Al-Bireh and Ramallah in the West Bank.

(The Palestine Chronicle)