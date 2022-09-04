WATCH: Palestinian Child Faints from Heatstroke while Detained by Israeli Soldiers in Masafer Yatta

A Palestinian child faints after he got a sunstroke while detained by Israeli occupation soldiers in Masafer Yatta. (Photo: via WAFA)

A Palestinian child fainted on Sunday after he got a sunstroke while detained by Israeli occupation soldiers in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Rateb Jabour, a local Palestinian activist, told WAFA that Israeli occupation soldiers briefly detained a group of international activists in the village of Fakhit in the Masafer Yatta region while they were distributing stationery to students.

The soldiers also detained a number of children who were accompanying the activists.

Jabour added that the activists and children were thrown out under the searing sun by the Israeli soldiers for a few hours, causing Sinmar Le’mour, one of the children detained, to suffer from sunstroke and faint, as a result.

The international activists were visiting the area in order to stand by its residents who are facing a series of Israeli closures and restrictions, including Israeli imminent demolition threats.

