Israel Transfers Sheikh Raed Salah to Ramon Prison without Notice

The defense team of the head of the Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel Sheikh Raed Salah has slammed the Israel Prison Service’s decision to transfer him to Ramon prison.

The team announced in a statement on Thursday that the Israel Prison Service had transferred Sheikh Salah to Ramon prison, 100 kilometers away from his previous prison in Beersheba, and 250 kilometers from his hometown of Umm Al-Fahm, without providing legal justification.

RT PalestineChron "Israeli Court Sentences #Palestinian Leader Sheikh Raed Salah to 28 Months http#://buff.ly/2uzxz5e via PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/tCY4k0oTyg" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) February 22, 2020

The team described the move as a form of “punitive violation, harassment and targeting of Sheikh Salah and his family, and a violation of human rights.”

“The Israeli establishment’s behavior confirms the targeting of Sheikh Salah, who has been unjustly imprisoned for defending his views, ideas and values and over his adherence to his Palestinian Arab identity, his Islamic beliefs and the message of human justice,” added his team.

The defense team called on international legal and human rights institutions, civil society organizations and activists to “expose these violations against Sheikh Salah, and to announce more campaigns of solidarity with this global humanitarian symbol, and to pressure the Israeli institution to stop its targeting of Salah’s peaceful, civil and human path.”

Last March, the Beersheba District Court extended the solitary confinement of Sheikh Salah for a period of six months.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)