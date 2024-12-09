Israeli Airstrike Kills Two in Tubas – Resistance Fighters Force Retreat

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The victims of Israel’s airstrike in Tubas were identified as 26-year-old Khalil Majdi al-Masri and 32-year-old Oday Radwan Daraghmeh.

Palestinian Resistance fighters in the West Bank confronted Israeli occupation forces during a series of incursions across several cities, using gunfire and explosive devices to repel the troops.

The clashes come amid an intensification of Israeli military activities in the occupied territories, marked by heightened repression, mass detentions, and significant casualties.

In the city of Tubas, fighters from the al-Qassam Brigades reported engaging Israeli forces in fierce confrontations near the city’s main street.

⚡️Drone strike targeted two young men in Tubas, West Bank pic.twitter.com/LCk6yOMKwt — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) December 9, 2024

In a statement on Monday, the group said that its “fighters in Tubas Governorate in the West Bank are engaged in fierce clashes with enemy soldiers using automatic weapons near the city’s Main Street.”

The Resistance reportedly employed automatic weapons during the battle, ultimately forcing the Israeli troops to retreat.

Despite the withdrawal, the situation escalated as Israeli forces launched an airstrike targeting a residential area in Tubas, killing two Palestinians.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Khalil Majdi al-Masri and 32-year-old Oday Radwan Daraghmeh.

During the aftermath of the airstrike, Israeli occupation forces blocked medical teams from reaching the wounded and recovering the bodies of the martyrs.

So a Palestinian women was shot in the West Bank last night! But why? Because that’s just what israel does to innocent civilians. https://t.co/WWW1fq3gWW — JonnyUtd (@Fx1Jonny) December 8, 2024

This practice, regularly employed during military operations, has been widely condemned by human rights organizations for violating international humanitarian laws.

Instead of allowing the recovery of the deceased, the Israeli forces detained the bodies.

Earlier in the day, an undercover Israeli special forces unit infiltrated central Tubas disguised as civilians, according to Palestinian media.

Posing as local residents, the unit reportedly stormed a money exchange company, seizing documents and equipment from the premises. The operation resulted in the detention of a young man, sparking outrage among local residents.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)