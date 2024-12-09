Horrific Massacre in Beit Hanoun – At Least 20 Palestinians Killed

One of the dwellings that housed evacuees reportedly belonged to the Abu Jarad family, resulting in numerous casualties.

At least 20 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed and others were injured late on Monday in Israeli airstrikes on several homes in the Beit Hanoun area of northern Gaza, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The strikes targeted residential homes in the town, including some that were sheltering displaced families, according to eyewitnesses cited by Anadolu.

One of the dwellings that housed evacuees reportedly belonged to the Abu Jarad family, resulting in numerous casualties.

Since October 5, the Israeli army has intensified its ground operations in northern Gaza, leading to massive destruction and a worsening famine.

Massive destruction and a worsening famine have claimed the lives of scores of children and the elderly, contributing to what has been described as one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

There is a huge massacre in Izbat Beit Hanoun, north Gaza. These are some families that decided to stay in their houses.

There are no hospitals there, no ambulances, no one can go there. Please share share share. — Mosab Abu Toha (@MosabAbuToha) December 9, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,758 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,134 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

