On Land Day, Israeli Forces Storm West Bank, Kill Palestinian Child

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

A child was killed and two young men were injured, one of them seriously, at dawn on Saturday, as Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA cited Fawaz Hammad, the director of Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin, as saying that Nabil Abu Abed, 13, was killed after being seriously injured by Israeli army gunfire.

Large forces from the Israeli army stormed the town of Qabatiya, deployed their military vehicles in the streets and neighborhoods, while snipers were deployed on the rooftops of several buildings and shops.

According to Quds News Network, the storming was preceded by the infiltration of Israeli special forces in vehicles bearing a Palestinian registration plate.

Armed confrontations and clashes broke out as Palestinian Resistance fighters confronted the invading Israeli forces.

Israeli soldiers shot and injured two young men. One is reportedly in serious condition.

Later, Israeli forces detained Samer Zakarneh and his son Muhammad after raiding their family house.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli occupation forces also impeded the arrival of ambulances to the town to transport the wounded to hospital.

Tubas Clashes

Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Tubas in the northern West Bank, and surrounded a house amid clashes with Palestinian Resistance fighters.

QNN reported that Israeli special forces infiltrated Tubas from its eastern entrance and surrounded a house, while military reinforcements were sent from the Tayaseer military checkpoint.

The Palestinian Red Crescent in Tubas said that its crews were dealing with two injuries from live bullets, who were taken to the hospital.

Palestinian fighters reportedly showered Israeli forces and their vehicles with bullets, and engaged in armed clashes.

Israeli troops detained several Palestinians from the city, included injured Palestinian youth Aws Abu Shamlah.

The occupation forces destroyed the contents of the house of detainee Ali Al-Erian after storming it.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,705 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,190 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

