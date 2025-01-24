Israeli Airstrike Targets Vehicle in Qabatiya, Kills Two Palestinians

Two Palestinians were killed in Qabatiya Friday evening in an Israeli airstrike as tensions escalate in the northern occupied West Bank.

Two Palestinians were killed on Friday evening in an Israeli airstrike that targeted their vehicle in Qabatiya, located south of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, according to local officials.

A statement from the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that the strike was carried out by Israeli forces.

Eyewitnesses reported to the Anadolu news agency that Israeli troops entered Qabatiya following the attack, deploying across the town and heightening anxiety among the residents.

This airstrike occurred on the fourth day of Israel’s military operation in the Jenin refugee camp, which resulted in the deaths of 14 Palestinians and left around 50 others injured.

The Israeli army confirmed the attack, stating that an air force aircraft targeted the vehicle, claiming that its occupants were armed operatives.

On Thursday, Jenin’s Deputy Governor, Mansour Al-Saadi, warned of a possible large-scale Israeli invasion of the camp’s center.

Speaking to Anadolu, Al-Saadi compared the anticipated operation to Israel’s devastating actions in northern Gaza.

He also drew attention to the worsening conditions at Jenin Government Hospital, where medical staff and patients are facing difficulties due to power outages and fuel shortages amid the ongoing military assault.

The operation, which involves both airstrikes and ground raids by Israeli special forces, has forced hundreds of Palestinians to flee their homes in the camp.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported that around 2,000 families have been displaced from the camp since mid-December.

Tensions remain high across the occupied West Bank, which has been under increasing pressure since Israel’s war on Gaza, where more than 47,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in the past 15 months.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement went into effect in Gaza on January 19, halting the Israeli assault on the enclave.

(PC, Anadolu)