GAZA LIVE BLOG: Siege on Al-Shifa Continues | Blinken to Visit Middle East | New Massacres in Gaza | Protests in Israel – Day 166

The Israeli army continues to besiege and storm the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City for the third day in a row and to carry out massacres across the Strip. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit the region for the fourth time since the start of the war in an effort to reach an agreement. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir demanded to be included in the War Council if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to include Gideon Sa’ar. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,923 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,096 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Thursday, March 20, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

IRAN: The Israeli entity is embroiled in the Gaza quagmire and cannot win there nor can it leave the Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: Nine Israeli soldiers were injured in the battles in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.

WALLA (quoting senior officials): The investigation into the October 7 attack will lead to mass resignations.

GALLANT: All segments of society must be recruited “in order to ensure our military superiority.”

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and 10 others were wounded when an Israeli march targeted civilians at the Hamouda Junction, east of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thursday, March 20, 2:40 pm (GMT+2)

BRITISH PM: The current situation in Gaza is unsustainable.

ISRAELI ARMY AND SHIN BET: We killed 4 officials in the Hamas Emergency Committee in Rafah.

PRCS: We were forced to bury the bodies of 36 martyrs in Al Amal Hospital.

EU COMMISSION PRESIDENT: We must prepare for the day after the war in Gaza, and determine a clear path towards a two-state solution.

Thursday, March 20, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

GUTERRES: More than a million people are threatened by starvation in Gaza, and action must be taken immediately before the situation worsens. We must make every effort to stop the killing in Gaza and ensure the hostages are released without conditions.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Israeli occupation army is still targeting the buildings of Al-Shifa Hospital.

BORRELL: Borrell called on Israel to allow the entry of the UNRWA Commissioner-General into Gaza, and to grant visas to UN employees.

Thursday, March 20, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI LABOR UNION: Half of the workers at the port of Eilat will lose their jobs due to the Red Sea shipping lines crisis and Ansarallah attacks.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted an Israeli Zionist troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Qarara area, north of the city of Khan Yunis.

Thursday, March 20, 12:40 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: more than 100 aid workers were killed in 8 massacres committed by the occupation in a week.

HAARETZ: the Israeli army used – during its war on Gaza – old ammunition and explosive materials dating back to 1953.

ISRAEL HAYOM: Netanyahu’s office told municipal authorities on the northern front that it was not certain that the school year would begin in September.

Thursday, March 20, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 31,923 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,096 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid on a house east of the city of Rafah.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli aircraft launched a raid on the east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: The occupation forces assassinated the director of the Emergency Committee in western Gaza, Amjad Hatahat, by targeting him at the Kuwait Roundabout while securing aid on Tuesday.

KAN: Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir requested to join the war council if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to include Minister Gideon Saar.

Thursday, March 20, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

DAVID CAMERON: The flow of aid to Gaza must be maintained to end the suffering of the Strip’s residents.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli airstrikes targeted the town of Al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombing that targeted a home for the Al-Qishawi family in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

US STATE DEPARTMENT: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken returns to the Middle East on Wednesday for his sixth visit since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, in order to reach an agreement to secure a temporary cessation of fighting and the release of Israeli detainees.

Thursday, March 20, 8:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: Demonstrators closed the main Ayalon Street in Tel Aviv, demanding the return of detainees in Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were killed and injured in Israeli raids that targeted homes in the Bureij and Nuseirat camps in the central Gaza Strip.

Thursday, March 20, 7:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army continues to besiege and storm the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City for the third day in a row.

CAMERON: The two-state solution is possible, but Israel’s security is vital.

Thursday, March 20, 6:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation launched a raid on the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: an Israeli bombing targeted a residential building west of Gaza City, leaving dead and wounded.

Thursday, March 20, 4:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll from the bombing of a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip has risen to 27 Palestinians, most of whom were displaced.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombing of the Sidra area in the Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Thursday, March 20, 3:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli airstrikes targeted several areas of Gaza City, including the town of Beit Lahia. This is taking place in conjunction with artillery shelling and heavy gunfire in various areas in northern Gaza.

(The Palestine Chronicle)