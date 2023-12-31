Israeli Army Announces Killing of Officer, Soldier in Gaza Battles

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army announced on Sunday that two of its soldiers were killed in battles in central and northern Gaza.

The army announced in a statement that a reserve member of the 7810th Battalion of the Yiftah Brigade was killed by the Palestinian Resistance in a battle in central Gaza.

Moreover, Israeli reserve soldier Liav Saada, a member of the 7107th Engineering Battalion, was killed in the battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

HAARETZ: 13 Israeli soldiers were injured during the past 24 hours. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/xvyg3dk7rA pic.twitter.com/CCvcgFGvD1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 31, 2023

On Saturday, the Israeli army announced the killing of three officers and a soldier during battles with Palestinian Resistance fighters in the Gaza Strip, in addition to the serious wounding of an officer and three soldiers.

Also on Sunday, the Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon (Asqalan) said in a statement that they have treated more than 3,500 wounded since October 7, a number that was deemed as unprecedented.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Sunday that at least 13 Israeli soldiers have been wounded in the last 24 hours.

According to Israeli official numbers, this brings the death toll among Israeli soldiers and officers to 486 since October 7.

The Palestinian Resistance, however, says that the number is much higher considering the heavy losses they inflicted on advancing Israeli troops.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,822 Palestinians have been killed, and 56,451 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PA, AJA)