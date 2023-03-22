Israeli occupation forces detained 26 Palestinians and injured dozens, in large-scale raids across the occupied West Bank predawn Wednesday, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Ramallah

Palestinian sources said that Israeli forces rounded up a Palestinian and ransacked his family house in Khirbet Abu Falah village, northeast of the city of Ramallah.

A convoy of army vehicles stormed the Qaddura refugee camp, located just outside downtown Ramallah, where the Israeli soldiers broke into the family house of a prisoner and conducted a thorough search.

Jerusalem

In the Jerusalem district, heavily-armed Israeli police detained another al-Tur neighborhood, east of the Old City of Jerusalem.

The gun-toting soldiers detained two others and searched the houses of their families in separate raids in al-Eizariya city, east of Jerusalem, and Anata town, northeast of the city.

Bethlehem

In the southern West Bank, the sources confirmed a raid in Ad-Doha town, west of Bethlehem, resulting in the detention of another.

The Israeli soldiers carried out a similar raid in al-Walaja village, northwest of the city, leading to the detention of another.

They detained three others after stopping their vehicle in the Aqbet Hasna area, on the main road leading to Bethlehem’s western villages.

Hebron

In the Hebron district, Israeli soldiers showed up at several houses in the town of Beit Ummar, north of the city, conducted thorough searches and eventually rounded up four Palestinians.

During ensuing confrontations, the soldiers fired volleys of tear gas canisters toward local youths attempting to block their entry, leading to several suffocation cases and hitting water tanks at rooftops of houses.

Local sources confirmed that two Palestinians were rounded up from Dura town and al-Fawwar refugee camp, south and southwest of the city.

Jordan Valley

In the Jordan Valley, armored military vehicles stormed the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp in Jericho city, where the soldiers detained three others and ransacked several houses, leaving behind widespread vandalism.

The Israeli soldiers forcibly entered a house in the Ein Sultan refugee camp, northwest of Jericho city, and rounded up another Palestinian.

As the military vehicles stormed the city, the soldiers opened live fire toward local residents and their vehicles, hitting photojournalist Suleiman Abu Srour with a rubber-coated steel bullet in the foot and another with bullet shrapnel in the shoulder.

Both casualties were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Nablus

In the northern West Bank, the soldiers forcibly entered a house in the Nablus city neighborhood of al-Makhfeyah, ransacked it and detained two brothers.

They also barged their way into Askar refugee camp, east of the city, broke into the house of a slain Palestinian and detained his brother.

Elsewhere in the northern West Bank, the sources confirmed a raid in Ya‘bad town, southwest of the city, leading to the detention of four others.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

(WAFA, PC)